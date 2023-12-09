Share this postAttorney General Raúl Torrez Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Human Trafficking mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAttorney General Raúl Torrez Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Human Trafficking Does this mean Disney will boycott Meta too?Mathew AldredDec 09, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postAttorney General Raúl Torrez Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Human Trafficking mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in