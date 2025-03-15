I have no doubt this is true:

At least 15,000 Canadians died while waiting for surgery or a diagnostic scan over the course of a year, according to government data collected by public policy think tank SecondStreet.org. The true figure for the fiscal year 2023-24 is likely nearly double owing to a “huge hole” in the data, said SecondStreet president Colin Craig. Missing are data from Quebec, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador and most of Manitoba.

“Canadians pay really high taxes and yet our health care system is failing when compared to better-performing universal systems in Europe,” Harrison Fleming, legislative and policy director at SecondStreet, said in a release. “Thousands of Canadians across the country find themselves on wait lists — in some cases for several years — with too many tragically dying before ever getting treated or even diagnosed.”

I have now been on a waiting list for two years to see a neurologist. Apparently, this is ‘normal’. Wish me luck.

P.S. Is MAID the best they can do to cut costs and bring down the waiting lists?

Share

Further reading: