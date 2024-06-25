Tomorrow, the journalist Julian Assange will probably be free at last from more than a decade of various sorts of detention, and the disgusting US authoritarians will try and save face by getting him to plead ‘guilty’ to one of their allegations:

However, the world will know the truth and forever remember the disgusting way that the Anglo-American Empire’s military-industrial complex and warmongering elites conspired to silence this journalist who exposed their forever-war dirty deeds. Will Assange now be able to turn his attention to Ukraine and Israel, and wake the world up before it’s too late? Or will he have been traumatised and weakened so much that it will be years before the elites are seriously threatened once more? I suspect he hasn’t been broken, and after some time to mend, he will return to the fray. In the poem below, I speculate on what that might mean for him and us.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published