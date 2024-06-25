Tomorrow, the journalist Julian Assange will probably be free at last from more than a decade of various sorts of detention, and the disgusting US authoritarians will try and save face by getting him to plead ‘guilty’ to one of their allegations:
However, the world will know the truth and forever remember the disgusting way that the Anglo-American Empire’s military-industrial complex and warmongering elites conspired to silence this journalist who exposed their forever-war dirty deeds. Will Assange now be able to turn his attention to Ukraine and Israel, and wake the world up before it’s too late? Or will he have been traumatised and weakened so much that it will be years before the elites are seriously threatened once more? I suspect he hasn’t been broken, and after some time to mend, he will return to the fray. In the poem below, I speculate on what that might mean for him and us.
The Ballad of Julian Assange
From dungeon's gloom, a phoenix soars,
Assange unchained, the silenced roars,
His long ordeal—a tale untold,
Empire's secrets, dark and bold.
In realms of code and hidden streams,
He woke a world from complacent dreams,
With data floods and whistled themes,
Revealing empires' darkest schemes.
The Anglo-American axis, stained,
With war machines and truths profaned,
Exposed by one who dared to speak,
Of dirty deeds and havoc wreak.
Many years injustly detained,
Even in Britain's 'Guantanomo', where freedoms fade,
A digital martyr, price unpaid,
For truths that left the world dismayed.
But hark! The tides of fate now turn,
Freedom's flame begins to burn,
From chains unbound, he can discern
A world still rife with truths to learn.
Released at last, he stands anew,
A phoenix risen, tried and true,
With fire undimmed and vision clear,
He charts a course without any fear.
Though silenced long in cold confines,
His spirit strong still brightly shines,
Will he now turn his piercing gaze
To conflicts shrouded in war's haze?
From Ukraine's fields to Gaza's shore,
Might Assange unveil secrets more?
To wake a world from slumber deep,
Before into nuclear oblivion we creep?
Some fear his strength may have been sapped,
By years in cells, his will perhaps trapped,
That time must pass to heal and mend,
Before he can the truth defend.
Yet those who know the fire within,
Believe his fight will soon begin,
For tyrants' lies cannot long stand,
Against the truth in Assange's hand.
The elites may hope his voice is hushed,
Their crimes and schemes forever brushed,
Beneath the rug of power's reign,
But Assange rises, breaks the chain.
In freedom's light, he'll gather strength,
Prepare to go to any length,
To show the world what lies beneath,
The empire's filthy warmongering sheath.
So let the drums of truth now sound,
For Assange walks on open ground,
The world will know, will not forget,
The price of truth, the empire's debt.
Though battles loom and foes still lurk,
Assange returns to finish work,
To shine a light on darkest deeds,
And plant again resistance's seeds.
The road ahead is far from clear,
But one thing's certain, tyrants fear
The power of one unbroken voice,
That gives the people truth and choice.
So watch and wait, the world now holds,
Its breath as this new chapter unfolds,
For Assange free means secrets bared,
And those in power should be scared.
Further reading:
I imagine that Julian Assange will carry the scars of this travesty to his grave - PTSD is not just something you put aside.
Mike
Great seeing you again, Mathew!