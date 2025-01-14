I agree with these four UK councils on one thing: the phrase “Asian grooming gangs” is wrong; it’s not precise enough.

When discussing the paedophile rapist gangs involved in the abuse of thousands of children in Rotherham and other towns with significant Pakistani-origin populations, precision in terminology matters. Even prominent Pakistani media, such as Dawn, has referred to these individuals as 'Pakistani predators,' reflecting a shared acknowledgement of the perpetrators' backgrounds:

IMAGINE a scenario where a group of, say, Christian men abduct and rape a number of young Muslim girls over years. Actually, the response of the majority is not hard to predict: there would be blood on the streets from Kasur to Karachi; churches would have been destroyed, and entire communities torched.

By contrast, nothing happened in the UK when gangs of Pakistani immigrants raped the native girls. The paper then goes on to report that this was despite the gang rapes continuing for years:

Unfortunately, this case that occurred in West Yorkshire between 2004 and 2011, is not the only one of its kind: in a series of stomach-churning incidents spanning years, scores of Brits of Pakistani origin have been convicted and sentenced. At least three have been stripped of British nationality, and face deportation to Pakistan after they have completed their sentence.

We do not know how many have actually been deported to probably face punishment in Pakistan. We do know that the men are trying to avoid it, like this one:

Apparently, they say their return to Pakistan would affect their human rights.

Returning to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper:

Hoodbhoy cites a study (“Masculinity, Sexuality and Illegal Migration: Human Smuggling from Pakistan to Europe”) by Ali Nobil Ahmad in which the author discusses the pull of “deep-seated psychological forces” that drive young males to leave a rigid, conventional society like Pakistan to seek sexual freedom abroad. Often, relatives seek to bind them by “cousin marriages”, but these seldom slake the desire to try new experiences. Occasionally, this lust leads them to join grooming gangs of the kind we have discussed. Even though some members were as old as their mid-fifties, the easy availability of sex with pliant young girls was probably too tempting.

This is a truly horrifying analysis of why these gangs were particularly attracted to the UK.

I would add that perhaps—and this will certainly be something worth looking at in a national inquiry—these paedophile gangsters were influenced by the culture of a previous Pakistani government: from July 5, 1977, to August 17, 1988, General Zia-ul-Haq ruled Pakistan. Zia came to power through a military coup, overthrowing the government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He declared martial law, and his regime was marked by the implementation of Islamic laws and policies, often referred to as "Islamization." Under Zia ul Haq's regime, the introduction of the “Hudood Ordinances” in 1979 led to severe legal implications for women in Pakistan, particularly concerning the laws around “zina” (adultery and fornication). One of the most controversial aspects of these ordinances was the requirement for a woman to produce four male witnesses to prove rape. If unable to do so, the victim could be charged with adultery, which is a crime under these laws. This legal framework created a situation where women, instead of receiving protection and justice, faced the risk of prosecution if they reported sexual assaults but could not meet the stringent standards of evidence required by these laws. This aspect of the Hudood Ordinances has been widely criticized both within and outside of Pakistan for its treatment of women and its implications for victims of sexual violence. It's possible that the attitudes and legal frameworks from Pakistan during the 1970s and 1980s influenced the behaviours and perspectives of some Pakistani immigrants who moved to the UK during that time. That said, it’s been my experience that most immigrants—and I’ve lived in four countries and amongst many “communities”—left their motherland in order to get away from backwards and authoritarian cultures. This is really something that a national inquiry should examine.

And here’s another Pakistani take on the rape gangs from Pakistan’s The Express Tribune:

A 2014 report into abuse in a nearby town said the majority of known perpetrators were British Pakistani and that in some cases local officials and other agencies had been wary of identifying ethnic origins for fear of upsetting community cohesion, or being seen as racist.

Whilst generally mainstream Pakistani media will argue that this is not a uniquely Pakistani crime, which is true, they will not hesitate to identify the Pakistani predators as such, and in many cases, look forward to their deportation to Pakistan for further punishments (harsher than English punishments, no doubt).

I will add that we should be careful not to fall into the trap of believing that rape gangs are a uniquely Pakistani issue, as some prominent social media influencers would have you believe. Many propagandists are using these particular rape gangs as evidence that all Muslims are incompatible with “Judea-Christian” Western society and that we should return to the glory days of Christendom via a New Crusade of some sort.

What we need is a national inquiry, without fear of “racism” smears and so on; however, we do not need Crusader-like violence in Europe. Mark my words: there are people who would like nothing better than a bloody revolution or civil war, replacing one set of authoritarians with another. I don’t worry too much about the football hooligan-style thugs rioting on the streets - they are easily led one way or another; I worry about the high verbal IQ men in suits, the softly spoken “public intellectuals” of the podcasts and even “respectable” legacy media who can spin anything into a “divide and conquer” scenario without you even realizing it. One book or interview at a time.

Share

Further reading: