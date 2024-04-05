Share this postArms Dealer: "Politicians are like prostitutes, but more expensive"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherArms Dealer: "Politicians are like prostitutes, but more expensive"Is "beating swords into ploughshares and spears into pruning hooks" just a dream?Mathew AldredApr 05, 2024∙ Paid6Share this postArms Dealer: "Politicians are like prostitutes, but more expensive"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in