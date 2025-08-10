BUENOS AIRES — Declaring that “liberty is the core of my government, except in cases where it isn’t,” self-styled libertarian president Javier Milei celebrated Argentina’s historic indictment of Vanina Biasi for “reckless metaphor use” after she compared Israel to Nazi Germany on social media.

“This is a landmark in the fight for freedom,” Milei told reporters, flanked by the DAIA, a giant Israeli flag, and a ceremonial paper shredder filled with the Bill of Rights. “From today forward, every Argentine has the absolute right to say whatever they want, as long as it passes through the Ministry of Approved Metaphors.”

Biasi, a Workers’ Party lawmaker, faces one month to three years in prison for eight unlicensed comparisons, including calling Israel a “genocide state” and “Zionist Nazis.” Prosecutors said her posts violated Argentina’s Anti-Discrimination Law, the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and “the general vibe we are going for here.”

Judge Emilio Corrector, who upheld the indictment, said the case proves that “freedom of expression is sacred — but like all sacred things, it must be heavily guarded by armed men and punishable by jail time.”

A Libertarian Crackdown

The president’s office has denied hypocrisy, explaining that Milei’s libertarianism is “the good kind” that protects you from taxes, masks, and the metric system, but not from government-mandated thought boundaries.

“In Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged, there’s a chapter where she clearly says it’s fine to throw people in jail for bad tweets about Israel,” said Milei’s communications secretary, flipping through a heavily annotated copy. “It’s right between the bit about the heroic rail tycoon and the part where the workers starve.”

Ministry of Approved Metaphors

Following the ruling, Milei unveiled the Ministry of Approved Metaphors, a 400-person bureaucracy dedicated to pre-screening analogies. Any comparisons to Nazi Germany, apartheid South Africa, or that time your cousin got really into CrossFit are prohibited.

Public Reaction

On X, IDF bots hailed the move as “necessary to protect democracy from people who say things in a democracy.” Critics noted the irony of criminalizing political speech under a president who ran on radical freedom, but many were quickly blocked or muted by government accounts for “antisemitic undertones” in their usernames.

Biasi Responds

Biasi, defiant in a press statement, said, “The whole world is talking about the genocide being perpetrated by the State of Israel, and they think they can silence us with judicial persecution? Next, they’ll outlaw saying the sky is blue without a Ministry-certified adjective.”

Next Steps

Legal analysts predict the case will embolden other governments to copy Argentina’s approach, creating a “safe space for freedom” worldwide. Rumours are already swirling that the Milei administration’s next big initiative will be the National Registry of Correct Opinions, to ensure every citizen’s thoughts meet export standards.

For now, Argentina remains the world’s only country where libertarianism is officially defined as “the right to say anything you want, provided it’s been pre-approved by the state.”

The Ministry of Approved Liberties declined to comment on whether this article is illegal.

