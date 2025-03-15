‘Make Sunsets’ is a company that sends balloons full of sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere “to cool the planet” - you can help them by buying their “cooling credits”!

Here are the proud co-founders of this stunning and brave adventure:

Yes, these two fun San Francisco folks send sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere without your permission. Cool, right?

The legal framework governing geoengineering activities like those of Make Sunsets is currently underdeveloped and fragmented, to say the least. International treaties such as the Convention on Biological Diversity have established de facto moratoriums on geoengineering due to potential environmental risks. However, these are not legally binding, leading to a regulatory gap. The Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD) prohibits hostile uses of environmental modification but does not clearly address civilian climate interventions. ​ No comprehensive federal regulation addresses geoengineering in the United States, where Make Sunsets is based.

Unsurprisingly, many in the scientific community have expressed significant concerns regarding deploying stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). The European Commission's scientific advisers have recommended a moratorium on solar geoengineering due to the uncertainties and the lack of robust governance frameworks. ​

Therefore, based on the available scientific evidence, much of which is uncertain and contested, the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors and the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies recommend the following: Announce a Europe-wide moratorium on using solar radiation modification technologies.

Negotiate a global governance system for future decisions about deploying solar radiation modification technologies, ensuring it is aligned with fundamental rights and values. Given the current state of knowledge, the EU’s position in global negotiations should be to not deploy the technologies.

Even the UN Human Rights Council has spoken out against these technologies:

«At this stage of their development, given the lack of sufficient knowledge of their risks and adverse impacts, it might be better to presume that all Non-Target Climate Perturbations (NTCPs) are generally harmful to human rights and that their deployment would be contrary to the existing obligations of States. Because of the moral hazard risk, they limit emission cuts and systemic changes». (A/HRC/54/47 p.17)

«Restrictive regulations, including potentially a moratorium, should be adopted and implemented when large and foreseeable negative impacts can be reasonably expected. Such regulations should remain in force for as long as the claims about the risks and negative impact of each technology have not been shown to be false. […] The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned against overreliance on unproven technologies that could disrupt natural systems and disproportionately harm the communities of the global South and underscored the central role of the principle of transparency in climate action. Human rights bodies and mechanisms have expressed concerns about large-scale projects that may have a massive impact on human rights, severely disrupting ocean and terrestrial ecosystems, interfering with food production and harming biodiversity. Calls from experts, scientists and civil society for a complete ban on certain large-scale geoengineering projects – in relation to solar radiation modification, specifically stratospheric aerosol injection, which can endanger human rights in the most extensive and unimaginable way – cannot be ignored. Solar radiation modification is ungovernable, which warrants a ban on its development and implementation, as well as regulation of related research». (A/HRC/54/47 p.17)

I think it’s about time Trump or RFK Jr. stepped in and got a US Federal ban on anyone trying to cool down our planet with any kind of geoengineering experiment. What do you think?

