Share this postAre You a Refuser? You Must Lack Problem-Solving Skills and Have Rigid Thinkingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAre You a Refuser? You Must Lack Problem-Solving Skills and Have Rigid ThinkingThe Science TM Says SoMathew AldredFeb 27, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postAre You a Refuser? You Must Lack Problem-Solving Skills and Have Rigid Thinkingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in