Another lawsuit against Big Pharma:

TL;DR — Texas v. Eli Lilly (Filed Aug. 11, 2025)

The State of Texas and whistleblower Health Choice Alliance are suing Eli Lilly under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act, alleging the drugmaker ran two illegal kickback schemes to boost prescriptions of its high-revenue drugs (including Mounjaro, Zepbound, insulin products, cancer meds, and others) billed to Texas Medicaid.

Scheme 1 – “Free Nurse Program” : Lilly allegedly supplied providers with free nursing staff to handle patient training, follow-up, and care management—costly tasks for clinics—creating an incentive to prescribe Lilly drugs over competitors.

Scheme 2 – “Support Services Program”: Lilly allegedly provided free administrative help for insurance verification, prior authorizations, and appeals, saving providers significant time and money and steering them toward Lilly prescriptions.

Texas claims these benefits were unlawful “remuneration” under the state’s anti-kickback laws, tainting millions in Medicaid claims. The state seeks over $1 million in damages, treble damages, civil penalties for each violation, injunctions against further misconduct, and recovery of legal costs.

The Pharma Kickback Play

This alleged behaviour is not unique, of course. There is a well-established pattern of “marketing through inducements” that’s been at the centre of significant enforcement actions against many large pharmaceutical companies over the past two decades.

1. Purdue Pharma (OxyContin) — Aggressive marketing & misrepresentation

Pleaded guilty in 2007 and 2020 to federal criminal charges over misleading doctors and the public about opioid addiction risks.

Used speaker fees, free meals, and “educational” events to encourage high-dose prescribing.

2. Novartis — Speaker program kickbacks

3. GlaxoSmithKline — Off-label promotion & bribery

4. Johnson & Johnson — Nursing home scheme

5. Pfizer — Multiple settlements

6. Teva Pharmaceuticals — Copay foundation kickbacks

I see that the industry has now paid $126,260,648,312 in fines (just since 2000):

If an individual were convicted of fraud even once—especially in a trust-dependent profession—their credibility would be destroyed. Yet the pharmaceutical industry, as a whole, has racked up thousands of proven violations and still enjoys broad public trust, to the point where countless people willingly put its products into their bodies without a second thought. In 2020 alone, there were approximately 6.3 billion prescriptions filled nationwide—equating to around 19 prescriptions per American per year. This gap in perception rests on a mix of psychological blind spots and structural reinforcements. People draw a mental line between “the scientists making the medicine” and “the executives committing fraud,” as if the two worlds operate in isolation. Even when both work under the same roof, misconduct is framed as a problem of management or marketing, divorced from questions of safety or quality. Endorsements from agencies like the FDA, CDC, and WHO cement this division, signalling that if the wrongdoing truly endangered patients, the regulators would have intervened.

For patients who think they rely on “life-sustaining drugs”, corporate behaviour is a distant concern compared to uninterrupted access. The calculation is blunt: “Even if they’re crooks, I need what they make.” But do they? Take SSRIs. It is universally agreed that they are overprescribed, and probably only helpful to about 15% of those who take them, at best (I would argue that in most cases, natural treatments have not been tried, such as boosting Vitamin D, but that is another story). Yet people continue taking them, and Big Pharma's influence deepens in everyday life. I was particularly alarmed to learn that Illinois just became the first state to mandate annual mental health assessments for students in grades 3 through 12—a move that, whether intended or not, seems poised to drive more prescriptions and profits for pharmaceutical companies, to put it mildly. Incidentally, it is reported that several Illinois members of Congress have accepted significant campaign contributions from pharmaceutical companies, sometimes from those implicated in the opioid crisis.

It feels inevitable that, in five to ten years, this decision will be associated with a scandal or two. You heard it here first.

Most will never read a DOJ press release or check Violation Tracker, and business reporting often dilutes the reality with euphemisms like “Company Resolves Litigation” instead of “Company Found to Have Committed Fraud That Endangered Patients—Again.” Any outrage dissipates quickly.

Mass adoption compounds the effect. When hundreds of millions take a drug or vaccine, its safety becomes a shared assumption rather than the product of personal scrutiny — a safety signal borrowed from the crowd. Faced with the stark choice between taking the product or risking illness, fear of the alternative overrides suspicion. Messaging that frames refusal as dangerous, antisocial, or ignorant reinforces the trust, even in the face of repeated corporate misconduct.

If the same record belonged to a charity — $126 billion in fraud penalties — most people would brand it irredeemably corrupt. But in pharma, the dependency loop and the constant reinforcement from “trusted” institutions make the collective cognitive dissonance sustainable. Add the perverse incentive that the sicker the public becomes, the more money there is to be made, and you have an industry with no internal reason to reform.

