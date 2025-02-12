Mr. Goodman. You said you have estimated over $20 billion in taxpayer money wasted on ineffective animal research. Is that correct, sir?

Yes.

Wow. Um, Mr. Goodman, did you also say it was your estimation that $241 million was spent on transgender animal testing?

Yes, and that's, I would say, is the floor, not the ceiling, because the information on federal databases is not, it was pretty incomplete.

So you think we're going to find out it, that it was much more money than that for, yes, transgender animal testing?

Yes.

Can you describe what exactly the American people's taxpayer dollars were spent on regarding transgender animal testing?

Yeah, uh, in a lot of these cases, they're involved mice, rats, monkeys who are being, uh, surgically mutilated and subjected to hormone therapies to mimic female to male or male to female gender transitions. Gender-affirming hormone therapies, and then looking at the biological, psychological, and physiological effects of the gender transitions. Looking at the effects of taking vaccines after you've transitioned these animals from male to female or female to male. Looking at the size of their genitals changing after you've put them on estrogen or testosterone therapies to transition, transition them and in the case that the chairwoman, the example that the chairwoman gave, there was a $1.1 million grant to give female lab rats testosterone to mimic transgender male humans and then overdose them with this party drug to see if animals who were taking test, female animals taking testosterone, were more likely to overdose on the sex party drug than animals who were not taking, taking testosterone.

Mr. Goodman, are many of these taxpayer-funded animal studies shared with the public, or is there a significant oversight of this research?

You essentially needed a degree in information technology to navigate the federal spending databases to find any of this stuff.

So what you found is we're not being very transparent with what we're spending these funds on?

Not at all. And it's by design.

Did you say that Dr. Fauci, uh, in your estimation, had fed close to 95% of these animal, uh, research projects?

Uh, yeah. In our analysis, Dr. Fauci funded about 95% of the transgender animal experiments.

Okay. I found in, uh, found in some research that the EPA under the previous administration is planning to reduce the agency's animal testing by 30% by 2025 and completely by 2035. Mr. Goodman, can you explain why that's a win for the American taxpayer?

Absolutely. Animal testing is incredibly time-intensive, inaccurate, and expensive. Uh, and it's not very good at predicting the human health effects or environmental effects of, uh, chemicals and pesticides. And right now, what we are doing to test human effects is poisoning lab animals, forcing them to breathe wildfire smoke simulated in a laboratory by burning different, uh, types of foliage and pumping into animals' cages, making them obese to simulate what it would be like for obese people to be exposed to wildfire smoke. Shooting off handguns and rifles and forcing animals to breathe the, uh, emissions and gun control experiments. And the list goes on and on. And that's what's happening currently at the EPA after the Biden Administration overturned the plan to phase out animal testing.

Uh, Mr. Goodman, one more question. You've also been outspoken about the COVID-19 outbreak stemming from Dr. Fauci's U.S.-funded research at China's Wuhan lab. What are the public health risks if we continue some of these outrageous animal studies?

We're flirting, flirting with disaster if we continue to fund dangerous virus research both abroad, like in Colorado, where they're trying, Fauci greenlit this bat lab, they're trying to import hundreds of bats from Asia to build a new lab in Colorado to do virus experiments with Ebola, Nipah, Lassa, deadly viruses for which there's no cure. It's just a matter of time before we have another pandemic on our hands if we let mad scientists run amok with our money.

You can find out more about this horrific experimentation at the White Coat Waste Project website:

