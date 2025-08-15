Zionists — not to be confused with the majority of regular, sane Jewish people (despite what the US Congress would have you believe, and what you might see on social media) — don’t like Jews marrying non-Jews. Case in point: Jonathan Greenblatt, the man American institutions hire for their “anti-racist” credentials, lamenting that assimilation is diluting the tribe—think less melting pot, more purity pot:

Even Israeli cabinet ministers wear their anti-miscegenation on their sleeves. In 2019, Israeli Education Minister Rafi Peretz told a cabinet meeting that the rate of intermarriage among U.S. Jews was “like a second Holocaust.” He caught flak and issued an apology, as they do, but let’s be honest: he was only saying the quiet part out loud. Strip away the euphemisms, and you’ll find that the current leadership class is united by one thing — ethno-supremacism or “purity”, depending on how you want to spin it.

Call me naive, but I’d rank the industrialised slaughter of millions in death camps slightly above two consenting adults from different backgrounds sharing a bed and a mortgage. But in Peretz’s moral universe — and, let’s face it, in the broader Zionist leadership’s — that’s a genocide in progress, whereas turning Gaza into an open-air graveyard is just “urban planning.”

Oh dear. The closer I get to the truth, the faster the readers vanish.

At this pace, I’ll soon be talking to myself (and perhaps T.W.) What a time to be alive!

For any new readers here, I might get things wrong, but I won’t lie to you. That said, if any billionaire Zionists (I see you), WEFers, Big Pharma CEOs, intelligence agencies, ethno-supremacist tribes, Russian oligarchs, Qatari sheikhs, Israeli lobbyists, CCP princelings, Pentagon contractors, Swiss bankers, crypto whales, or Bond villains want to send some money my way… just kidding. Unless you’re paying in cash, and white willow bark.

