Share this postAn Old Covid Vaccination-Shingles Paper Got Me Thinking Again About the Risksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAn Old Covid Vaccination-Shingles Paper Got Me Thinking Again About the RisksReal-world evidence from over one million COVID-19 vaccinations is consistent with reactivation of the varicella-zoster virusMathew AldredDec 10, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postAn Old Covid Vaccination-Shingles Paper Got Me Thinking Again About the Risksmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in