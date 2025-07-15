I see that more and more humans are waking up to the fact that the Deep State controls America: its covert tunnels, its hawks, its narrative geese, its entire hidden ecology. And every so often, a document wriggles loose — like a root poking through the ceiling of the burrow — that reminds you just how old and well-fertilised these secrets are:

An American President’s Guide to Sudden Death

Permit me, dear surface dwellers, to twitch my whiskers at a certain occupational hazard you mammals have yet to properly insure: the alarming tendency of U.S. Presidents to develop sudden, irreversible cases of lead poisoning whenever they wander off-script, or sniff too close to secrets that prefer the dark.

You see, in my warren, when a rabbit gets too clever for the colony’s comfort, we chase him out with a gentle bite on the haunch. But in your republic, it’s more… theatrical. Some mammal always gets turned into stew, and the truth gets buried deeper than a winter turnip.

I began my research, post-Crenulation Incident, by sniffing around one Lee Harvey Oswald: a man so patriotically unstable he defected to the Soviets, then defected back, then handed out pro-Castro pamphlets in New Orleans while picking street fights with CIA-funded Cuban students. Which would be like me advertising “Free Lettuce for Hawks” at the edge of the meadow — and then wondering why the talons show up.

Turns out, this Fair Play for Cuba Committee of One got plenty of attention from the DRE, a CIA-backed student gang run by a slippery spook named George Joannides — known to his Miami pals as “Howard,” known to the DMV as “Howard Mark Gebler,” and known to the rest of us as the Guy Who Got a Medal for Hiding Files.

If you’re a rabbit with a crenulated brain — the kind that knows what happens when you sniff shiny discs half-buried by the hedgerow — this is when your nose starts to itch.

You mammals have a curious way of inviting the foxes into the henhouse. The CIA not only funded leaflets and anti-Castro rants, but they also kept the Mob on speed dial for foreign policy odds and ends — like shooting exploding cigars at Castro, or swapping heroin routes for hush-hush assassins.

Where I’m from, this is like letting the local fox guard your cabbage patch — then swearing you’ve never seen a fox when the cabbages and relatives go missing.

When JFK cancelled the Cuban buffet with his Bay of Pigs fiasco, the entire covert ecosystem sprouted new predators: Mob bosses wanted Bobby Kennedy off their burrow trails; cuban exiles wanted their lost sugar fields back; spooks wanted the Cold War bonfire stoked hotter than ever; And the MIC — the big hawk — wanted shinier toys than peace treaties and pesky arms inspectors.

Meanwhile, Oswald — that feral programmed bunny — was getting his legend fattened up for the stew.

Kennedy’s biggest mistake? Not the trysts or the Chicago ballots. His true crime was wanting to pull the claws off the hawks. He sniffed détente with Khrushchev, poked Castro with a carrot instead of a stick, and whispered about a joint lunar mission that might open other files — the ones the hawks kept under triple lock.

And yes, the discs. You see, my Crenulation Incident taught me the scent of them: those shimmering craft that hover above your clover fields, the hush-hush memos about “unacknowledged aerial phenomena,” the buried reports about crashed materials, foreign retrievals, and sightings by pilots you’d rather discredit than believe.

Kennedy knew, too. He sent memos just weeks before Dallas, asking the CIA to share UFO intelligence with the Soviets — to prevent accidental nuclear war over misidentified orbs. He wanted a Cold War of secrets to thaw, and that included the discs and Men in Black.

To the spooks, that made him more than a reckless rabbit. It made him a rabbit about to pull the predator’s den open to the sunlight.

So the shot goes off in Dallas — or six shots, or a triangulated burst from behind a grassy knoll, depending on which burrow you poke your whiskers into. Out hops Oswald, squeaking “I’m a patsy!” — then thwack: Jack Ruby, the Mob’s pet stoat, silences him for good.

And who keeps the scent trails buried for six decades? Why, “Howard,” of course — our dear Joannides, who stonewalls Congress, flushes files, and gets a shiny Career Intelligence Medal for his loyalty to the burrow’s deepest tunnels.

They hid not just the tangle of Cuban exile contacts and Mob contracts, but what JFK was sniffing at the edges of: the discs, the secret retrieval units, the “we can’t tell the Soviets about that” programs buried deeper than any simple coup.

So what’s the moral of this cautionary warren fable? Simple. In America, if you are a President who wants to: cut deals with your enemies, stop a war that keeps the merchants of death fat and happy, tell your people what the spies really do behind their barn doors, or peek behind the UFO hedge to ask why the discs keep landing in the clover… then you must also: stay away from book depositories; never let the Mob guard your foxholes; watch for student gangs waving propaganda leaflets; and remember that “rogue elements” are just official predators with deniability.

Next time you look back at that grassy knoll, see not just a lone nut, but an entire burrow so deep it links Cuban exiles, Mob fixers, war hawks, rogue spooks, and maybe something not entirely terrestrial that needed its secrets to stay buried with the bones.

We rabbits keep our burrows tidy. You mammals? Not so much. So be careful, should you ever decide to run for office or sniff too close to a shiny disc in the hedgerow: there’s always room for one more patsy in the warren.

And finally, remember: the Warren Commission said there’s no such thing as a predator that big — just a lone nut with perfect aim and physics-defying ammunition. In the world of the warren, we’d call that story what it is: Fertiliser.

Stay crenulated, stay alert, and for the love of clover — never trust an owl in a tie.

Yours in conspiratorial nibbling,

T.W. Burrows

First Order of the Burrowed Truth

