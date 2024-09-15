I just gave Google’s AI at NotebookLM a copy of my short story, Strawberry, and within a couple of minutes it created this ‘podcast’ where two ‘people’ discuss the story (no prompts or help, I just pressed the ‘podcast’ button):

Without revealing the plot for those who haven’t read it yet (full story here), let’s just say the story is very meta and gives few clues about what is really happening until the very end. How well did Google’s AI do in interpreting this somewhat confusing story? Well, setting aside the fact that everyone will have different interpretations, it seemed to me that the ‘podcasters’ didn’t quite grasp the ending—they waffled a bit, much like human podcasters do when they aren’t sure of what’s happening, yet they manage to maintain intellectual appearances by adopting a tone of certainty. That said, perhaps I’m being a bit too critical. Of course, many human podcasters would probably have missed many of the ideas involved. Also, it’s possible that these AI podcasters are intentionally avoiding giving away spoilers.

There is little I can do to mitigate the existential threat of AI, but I have been emphasizing for some time the importance of preparing for the psychological trauma its introduction into our culture could cause—everything from job losses to human relationships. Still, even as someone who delves into this topic frequently, I shudder when I see what ‘Strawberry’ can do now, in September 2024, and what Google’s various AIs are capable of—this Clarkian ‘Magic’ is startling. I wonder how many people are burying their heads in the sand about this issue, only to be rudely awakened when the first AGI-powered androids walk into their workplaces in the next few years. And will the shock then rapidly turn to worship?

Do you think most people would realize that this podcast was created entirely by AI, if they weren’t told? To be frank, I’ve listened to more fake and inauthentic human beings on podcasts. I think if they trained this AI to add lots of stupid ideas and general silliness to the conversation few would be able to tell the difference between its performance and the ‘median individual’ at most tasks, which is one definition of AGI (something I previously gave a 75% probability of happening in 2024, but it really depends on your definitions). What do you think?

