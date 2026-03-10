

I have spent the last several evenings observing a strange religious movement in America, and I now feel confident enough to report my findings.

It appears to be a branch of Christianity, though this is difficult to confirm, as its central symbols include beauty queens, private jets, firearms, stage lighting, political merchandise, military fetishism, emotional incontinence, and men selling Bibles like commemorative steak knives.

Its founder, according to the old texts, was a poor and wandering preacher who warned against wealth, condemned religious hypocrisy, blessed the meek, drove profiteers from the temple, and ended His earthly ministry executed by the state.

Naturally, His modern American representatives have concluded from this that the highest forms of discipleship are influencer branding, patriotic theatrics, proximity to power, monetized piety, and blonde women with blowouts explaining traditional femininity from backstage.

One must admire the interpretive creativity.

Now, I do not say all American Christians are like this. There are still sincere souls scattered about the place, praying quietly, helping neighbours, and trying not to become spiritually obese. But the public form of the thing, the televised, platformed, donor-lubricated, camera-ready form, is plainly something else. It is not so much Christianity as a joint venture between Caesar, Mammon, and a media consultant named Ashley.

Its basic doctrine seems to be this: blessed are the visible, for they shall inherit the sponsorships.

One sees it everywhere. Pastors in sneakers worth more than a month’s rent. Women of “modesty” arranged like luxury real estate. Men who speak of Christ with tears in their eyes and donor decks in their briefcases. Politicians hugging Scripture as if the Gospel were an accessory line. Prophets with veneers. Apologists with hair product. Traditional “mothers” who are somehow permanently available for conferences, cameras, podcasts, internal succession maneuvers, and strategic appearances despite being furiously occupied, one is told, with hearth and home.

The whole thing has the atmosphere of a pageant for the saved.

And that is the key. American Christianity, at least in its most visible form, no longer wishes merely to believe. It wishes to be seen believing. Quiet holiness is out. Performance sanctity is in. The faith must be photogenic, monetizable, militarily adjacent, and emotionally legible to the broadest possible audience of frightened suburbanites and attention-starved donors.

Christ said pray in secret. America replied: not unless there’s a media team.

Christ said do not store up treasures on earth. America replied: unless the treasure is tax efficient and parked in ministry real estate.

Christ said love your enemies. America replied: could we instead build a branded grievance economy around them and perhaps sell mugs?

Christ overturned the tables in the temple. American Christianity studied this carefully and concluded that the real lesson was to own the tables.

Everything in this religious ecosystem is backwards and yet presented as wholesome. The women are “traditional” but visibly manufactured for public consumption. The men are “godly” but speak with the moral texture of political operatives. The pastors preach humility from elevated stages with screens the size of aircraft carriers. The churches talk of holiness while functioning like talent agencies for people who wish to become Christian-famous.

And always, always, there is money. Not merely as a practical matter, but as a sacrament: seed faith, breakthrough giving, kingdom investment, premium seating for the redeemed. One almost expects the Beatitudes to be rewritten as a subscription model.

Blessed are the platinum partners.

Blessed are the conference hosts.

Blessed are they who hunger and thirst after reach, for they shall be verified.

Then there is the empire problem, which is perhaps the most revealing of all. American Christianity has developed an impressive talent for confusing the Kingdom of God with the national-security state. It wraps the Cross in the flag, sprinkles fighter-jet flyovers over worship services, and speaks of peace mainly as a condition to be achieved through overwhelming force and tasteful branding. It is less a religion of transcendence than a devotional wing of the military-entertainment complex.

One suspects that if the Nazarene Himself returned and repeated “blessed are the peacemakers,” a number of conference Christians would nod solemnly before asking whether peacemaking had a defense contractor attached.

But the funniest part, if one may call it funny, is how all this is sold as authenticity. The pageantry must be mistaken for sincerity. The ambition must be mistaken for service. The proximity to power must be mistaken for favour. The personal brand must be mistaken for witness. Every absurdity must be sanctified by tone of voice.

That is why the thing feels so eerie. It is not ordinary hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is ancient. No, this is more advanced. This is total aesthetic capture. The faith has been colonized by television, politics, female pageant optics, male power hunger, luxury aspiration, and emotional theater, then sprayed with Bible mist and released upon the public as revival.

It is Christianity after being focus-grouped.

What would Jesus have said to it all?

Nothing complicated, I suspect.

He would have looked at the branded Bibles, the private jets, the patriotic spectacle, the celebrity pastors, the soft-focus fraudulence, the women selling holy femininity beneath studio lights, the men grifting in His name while saluting Caesar, and He would have said:

You have turned repentance into marketing.

You have turned worship into theater.

You have turned my Father’s house into a showroom.

And then, I imagine, He would begin overturning things at such speed that the ushers would call security and the conference hosts would issue a statement about maintaining a respectful atmosphere.

Which is to say, American Christianity would likely crucify Him all over again, then invite attendees to a breakout session on bold biblical leadership.

