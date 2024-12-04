America! America! God shed His grace on thee,

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

The United States of America, a shining city on the hill, beacon of liberty, cradle of democracy, champion of the free world, bastion of equality, paragon of virtue, home of the brave, role model for the developing world, and enduring symbol of all that is good and just:

But wait—what’s this?

Executive Grant of Clemency

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President of the United States of America



To All to Whom These Presents Shall Come, Greeting:



Be It Known, That This Day, I, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, Pursuant to My Powers Under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution, Have Granted Unto



ROBERT HUNTER BIDEN



A Full and Unconditional Pardon



For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice.



Done at the City of Washington this 1st day of December in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-four and of the Independence of the United States the Two Hundred and Forty-ninth.

Ah, how my illusions have tumbled like a poorly constructed house of cards built during a hurricane. For years, I clung to the cherished belief that America stood as a bastion of incorruptible integrity, where Lady Justice wore her blindfold snug, and no man, woman, or presidential progeny stood above the law.

America! America! How you have fallen from being everyone’s model for all that is good in the world, where the Elite$ are held to the same standards as the rest of us. Shouldn’t "land of the free" have meant freedom from nepotism, not freedom for nepotism to flourish?

And yet, here we are. A father’s love—or a father’s strategic avoidance of any future legal entanglements—has transformed into a get-out-of-jail-free card, laminated and signed with the presidential seal.

My faith is shattered; I mourn the America I thought I knew. The one I’d seen in sentimental posters, heard about in the soaring rhetoric of State of the Union speeches and believed in after not-at-all-propagandistic patriotic films funded by shadowy defence contractors and The Blob.

My heart breaks for the dream I once held dear: a nation where “justice for all” wasn’t just a catchy slogan muttered by innocent babes before choking down a tray of cafeteria-grade ultra-processed slop that could double as roofing adhesive. How naive I was to think that justice wasn’t spelt with an asterisk, fine print, and a conveniently elastic definition that allows the powerful to slip through unscathed.

“And crown thy good…”—ah, the phrase rings differently now. No longer a divine blessing but the coronation of a new American aristocracy. The new monarchists or Neo-Feudalists wear business suits, hold boardroom meetings, and issue “unconditional” pardons from gilded halls of power. This is the new royalty: the politically connected, the Wall Street untouchables, and, of course, the children of presidents whose halos gleam just a little brighter under the warm glow of legal immunity (just don’t mention the laptop or Ukraine).

America! America! God shed His grace on thee,

And crown thy good... with sweetheart deals,

With pardons for the privileged few,

From scandal to immunity!

Seriously, though, I am surprised a little about how far the Elite$ can’t even be bothered to hide their corruption these days, and not just in the USA. They don’t bother to hide it because they know the plebs will forget. They always forget. Tomorrow, it’ll be a new scandal, a new distraction, a new outrage to suck up their attention while the powerful sip champagne and laugh at the peasants below.

America, the monarchy! Not so much a monarchy of lineage (though that is also increasingly true) but one of connections, wealth, and influence. The new aristocracy doesn’t wear crown jewels; it wears the smug and creepy smirk of those who know the laws don’t apply to them.

Share