TLDR: A population-based study in Seoul found higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in COVID-19 vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated ones, with effects noted as early as 12 weeks post-mRNA vaccination. Potential mechanisms include vaccine-induced immune responses, blood-brain barrier disruption, spike protein interactions with amyloid-beta, and neuroinflammatory pathways involving cytokine storms and Toll-like receptor activation. These processes may contribute to protein misfolding and neurodegeneration, particularly in older adults and females due to heightened inflammatory responses and immune differences.

This nationwide, population-based study explored the incidence rates of AD and MCI following COVID-19 vaccination in Seoul, Republic of Korea, revealing a higher incidence in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group. Notably, this increase was observed as early as 12 weeks post-mRNA vaccination, suggesting its potential temporal association with the onset of AD continuum. The observed trend raises questions about the role of vaccineinduced immune responses in neurodegenerative processes. COVID-19 vaccines, particularly mRNA types, are designed to elicit robust immune response.15 This response could potentially influence the pathogenesis of AD, characterized by abnormal protein aggregation, namely amyloid-beta plaques and tau tangles.16 As the mRNA encoded in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is known to cross the blood–brain barrier, or at least disrupt the barrier, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein might interact with amyloid-beta proteins, affecting their aggregation and influencing microglial activation.17 This interaction may potentially exacerbate the cognitive decline associated with AD by promoting an environment conducive to inflammation and protein misfolding.17 Additionally, lipid nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines can activate Toll-like receptors, leading to inflammatory reactions that might exacerbate neuroinflammatory pathways associated with AD pathogenesis.17 Such inflammatory reactions may trigger a cytokine storm involving interleukin-1 beta and tumor necrosis factor-alpha, which have been implicated in both acute and chronic neuroinflammatory responses that accelerate the progression of AD.18 Furthermore, N1-methylpseudouridine in mRNA vaccines may cause ribosomal frameshifting during translation, resulting in aberrant protein products that could contribute to neurodegenerative processes.19 These aberrant proteins could disrupt normal cellular functions, including autophagic processes, and thereby lead to the accumulation of neurotoxic protein aggregates that are hallmark features of AD.20 Albeit not confirmed, the molecular mimicry related to S-protein formed by SARS-CoV-2 vaccine should also be considered as a source of autoimmune responses potentially exacerbating AD pathology.21 Moreover, vaccines could induce a cascade of low level neuroinflammatory responses, known contributors to the development and progression of neurodegeneration.9 Further exploration of these mechanisms could provide additional insights into the long-term effects of mRNA vaccines on the central nervous system and their potential link to neurodegenerative diseases, including AD. The higher incidence of AD post-vaccination in older individuals and females might reflect demographic differences in AD as well as in immune response to vaccines. Older adults often exhibit a heightened inflammatory response, which could predispose them to faster progression of neurodegenerative diseases.22 Similarly, sex differences in immune system functioning could account for the increased susceptibility observed in females.23

Available data indicates an increase in Alzheimer's disease prevalence and mortality in the United States, for example, since 2021. The Alzheimer's Association reports that nearly 7 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2024, up from 6.2 million in 2021.

“Health and long-term care costs for people living with dementia are projected to reach $360 billion in 2024 and nearly $1 trillion in 2050.”

