Editor’s note: T.W. just obtained a transcript from a UK court that sent shivers down my spine. Still, I shouldn’t be surprised. I’ve lost count of the number of times that I’ve written about the midwits running our court system (and everything else). For those who need reminding, 7/7 (2005) was the day four Islamist bombers murdered 52 people and injured more than 700 on London’s buses and Underground. Here’s T.W.’s take:

Judicial Carrot Cakes & Terrorist Tea Parties

by T.W. Burrows

Fellow diggers, gather round. A peculiar vibration trembled through the topsoil this week: a learned UK judge, wig perched like a dandelion puff, leaning forward and wishing a confessed 7/7 plotter “all the best.”

All the best? That’s what my Auntie Clover says when she hands me a carrot tart. That’s what a beekeeper mutters when he sells you honey watered down with corn syrup. But from a judge to a terrorist? It’s as if the black-robed burrow-masters have mistaken Westminster for a church bake sale or elementary school playground.

“It could not have been too pleasant being in American custody all that time… I have to wish you all the best… keep on your medication.”

Translation: There, there, poor jihadist, don’t forget your kale smoothies and gratitude journaling.

Meanwhile, the victims of the 7/7 blast don’t even get a crumb of sympathy cake. No “all the best” telegram slipped under their gravestones. Just state silence, broken occasionally by another legislative burrow-shoring exercise called “counter-extremism strategy.”

What’s next in the Judicial Farewell Catalogue™?

“Happy Travels!” for human traffickers.

“Keep Those Creative Juices Flowing!” for fraudsters.

“Don’t Forget Sunscreen!” for arsonists.

“Snuggle Up Warm, Old Chap!” for war criminals.

I can already see the pamphlet: Compassionate Carrots for Criminals™ – A Judge’s Guide to Pally Goodbyes. Sponsored by Big Pharma, naturally, since every farewell seems to come with a prescription.

And here below the hedgerow, we rabbits scratch our ears and wonder: is this what civilisation has come to?

