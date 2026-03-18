Just in time for Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, and other things:

I feel compelled, as one of the few mammals to have had his cerebral cortex gently tenderised by a levitating chrome dinner plate, to weigh in on the latest announcement that “aliens are real.”

Splendid. Welcome, humans, to the part of the story where you finally notice the ceiling is missing.

You will forgive me if I do not share your breathless excitement. When the object visited my clover patch, it did not issue a press release, nor did it seek congressional approval, nor did it offer me a commemorative tote bag and a landing page at aliens.gov. It hummed. It adjusted something inside me. And then it left, having accomplished what I can only describe as a neurological reformatting with agricultural overtones.

That was my disclosure.

What you are currently being offered is something else entirely. It is disclosure as theater. Disclosure as product launch. Disclosure as a polite suggestion that you look up, right now, at precisely the moment it would be most inconvenient to look down.

Curious timing, I find.

You see, once one has been crenulated, one develops certain… pattern sensitivities. The sort that allows a humble rabbit to distinguish between a hawk, a shadow, and a shadow that wants very badly to be mistaken for a hawk.

And this, dear reader, has the distinct flavour of shadow.

I do not deny the phenomenon. On the contrary, I insist upon it. The universe is not only stranger than you suppose, it is stranger than the committees assigned to brief you about it. But there is a difference between encountering the unknown and being handed a neatly packaged version of it with a reassuring narrator and a list of approved emotional responses.

“Do not panic. Do not question. Simply marvel.”

The object that found me did not ask for my belief. It altered my capacity for it. Since then, I have observed your species with increasing fascination, particularly your ability to be guided, gently but firmly, toward whatever spectacle is currently glowing brightest in the sky.

A war here. A scandal there. A sudden, convenient revelation above.

“Look at that,” says the man on the hill.

Yes. Look at that.

But also, if you can manage it without assistance from a federally registered domain name, look at everything else.

Because if I were an advanced intelligence interested in studying a civilisation’s attention mechanisms, I would not need to conquer it.

I would simply give it something shiny.

And then measure what it ignored.

ORF Score™: 9.3 (High Ontological Displacement Risk; Moderate Narrative Management Signature; Clover Integrity Compromised)

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