Hmmm:
A little later:
“Too much negativity”, so “algorithm tweak coming soon”.
He should know, I guess.
So, what kind of posts will “maximise unregretted user seconds” and “reduce negativity”? Here are some ideas that I’m considering to get the ball rolling; let me know what you think:
"Remember, every drone strike is just a surprise confetti party from the sky. 🎉 Stay positive, little guy!"
"Lost your job? Congratulations, you're now a free-range human! 🕊️ #Blessed #EntrepreneurSpirit"
"Remember: It's not online harassment; it's just highly personalized engagement! 🥰 #Grateful #CommunityBuilding"
"Failure isn't failure. It's just a pre-success success pause. 🚀✨ #MindsetMatters"
"Remember, if you're not seeing happy posts, it's your fault for having the wrong vibes. ✌️#StayAligned"
"Feeling lost in the void? Good news: the void has great acoustics for your screams. 😌🔊 #Gratitude"
"Can’t afford groceries? Think of it as intermittent fasting. Health benefits AND savings! 🥦💸 #Winning"
"New surveillance cameras installed? That’s just the government playing a lifelong game of peekaboo with you. 👀💕 #CommunitySupport"
"Too poor for healthcare? Just walk it off, champ! 🏃♂️💪 #WellnessJourney"
"Nuclear winter? More like an eternal cosy sweater weather vibe. ☃️✨ #Aesthetic"
"If you’re sad online, that’s on you. The algorithm tried its best. 🧠❤️ #PositiveVibesOnly"
"Congress isn’t dysfunctional, it’s just... deliberating at an artisanal pace. 🐢⚖️ #IntentionalLiving"
"Don't worry about what's true. Worry about what's vibey. 😌🌈 #ManifestingPositivity"
"Mass extinction? Nature is just curating her VIP guest list for the next era. 🌍✨ #ExclusiveEvent"
"Civilization collapsing? Finally, we can all focus on our cottagecore dreams. 🪵🍄 #AestheticAnarchy"
"Your CEO made $400 million last year? Wow, it's so generous of him to inspire you with his success story. 🏆💼 #LeadershipGoals"
"Work-life balance? Just work faster. 🏃♂️💻 #TimeManagement"
"Smart speakers listening to everything you say? It's like having a little friend who really cares about your day. 🎤❤️ #TechLove"
"Facial recognition cameras on every corner? Smile more, you’re on candid dystopia! 📸✨ #SayCheese"
"Data privacy concerns? Don’t worry; they only sell the fun parts of your personality! 🥳 #BrandingOpportunity"
"Medical bills piling up? Think of it as an opportunity to practice gratitude for being alive. 🧘♀️💸 #MindfulDebt"
"Another election scandal? Democracy is just jazz – lots of improvisation and nobody knows what’s happening. 🎷🗳️ #SmoothGovernance"
"Leaders caught in corruption again? How cute! They're just little guys doing their best! 🥺 #AdorableFailure"
"Protests being violently suppressed? At least people are getting their steps in. 🚶♀️🚨 #FitnessRevolution"
"Billionaires going to space while you can’t pay rent? Good for them! Dream big, little buddy. 🚀❤️ #Goals"
"Can’t buy a house? At least you’re free from the burden of property taxes. 🏚️✌️ #Unshackled"
"Bank bailout again? Relax, it’s just trickle-up economics. 💦💸 #AbundanceMindset"
"AI taking your job? Think of it as early retirement. 🦾🌴 #LifeUpgrade"
"Social media melting your brain? At least it’s happening in 4K. 📱🧠 #HighResolutionSuffering"
"Another military intervention? Just two nations networking aggressively. 🤝💥 #ProfessionalRelations"
"Defense budget larger than healthcare? At least we’ll all die very safely. 🚀❤️ #SecurityFirst"
"Refugee crisis? New opportunities for cultural exchange! 🛶🌍 #DiversityWin"
"Having an existential crisis? Wow, you’re living so authentically. 😌🌟 #DeepThoughts"
"Lonely? Think of it as radical independence. 💪🖤 #SelfPartnered"
"Can’t sleep from stress? At least you’re getting maximum exposure to nighttime aesthetics. 🌜✨ #MoonlitVibes"
"No food at the grocery store? Perfect time to start your fasting journey. 🍽️😇 #MindfulEating"
“Remember, billionaires aren’t hoarding wealth—they’re just really committed to long-term savings. 💰✨ #FuturePlanning"
"They’re not ruling over you—they’re curating your experience. 🫡👑 #GratefulForGuidance"
"If you're mad at the elites, have you considered that you're just jealous you weren’t born into generational wealth? 😌💼 #CheckYourVibes"
"It’s not a shadowy cabal controlling everything—it’s just networking. 🤝🌐 #EliteLinkedIn"
"Every missile launch creates a new job. Boom, employment! 🚀💼 #EconomicStimulus"
"Remember, they’re not war profiteers—they’re conflict entrepreneurs. 🧠💣 #InnovationWins"
"Peace is nice, but have you seen how cool tanks look in HD? 🎥🔫 #AestheticDefense"
"It’s not endless war—it’s a sustainable business model. ♻️💵 #CircularEconomy"
"Sure, the military budget is huge, but have you considered how safe we all feel? 🛡️❤️ #SecurityFirst"
"You’re not being silenced; you’re just being gently guided to the correct opinions. 🧠✨ #StayAligned"
"It’s not censorship—it’s content curation. 🖱️🔍 #AlgorithmicLove"
"Your post wasn’t deleted, it was optimized out of existence. 🚮💻 #DigitalDecluttering"
"It’s not coercion—it’s enthusiastic encouragement. 🥳💪 #DoYourPart"
"Side effects? No worries! Your compliance is the real cure. 🧠❤️ #CollectiveHealth"
"You didn’t lose your job—you gained an exciting opportunity for personal growth. 🚀📉 #NewBeginnings"
"Trust the science! And by science, we mean the marketing department. 🔬📢 #DataDrivenDecisions"
"Your body, their choice! 😌💉 #UnityOverAutonomy"
"They’re not profiting off illness—they’re monetizing wellness gaps. 🏥💸 #HealthSolutions"
"No cure? No problem! Treatments are where the real magic happens. ✨💊 #SustainableRevenue"
"It’s not greed—it’s shareholder satisfaction. 📈❤️ #StakeholderValue"
"Trust us, we made the problem and the solution. Talk about efficiency! 🧠💼 #Synergy”
"It’s not displacement—it’s a mandatory relocation adventure! 🚚✨ #NewBeginnings"
"Every empty bombed-out village is just an opportunity for urban renewal. 🏘️🔄 #Progress"
"They’re not erasing a people—they’re editing for clarity. ✏️🗺️ #StreamlinedHistory"
"Ethnic harmony is easier when there’s only one group left! ☮️🫶 #PeaceThroughSimplicity"
"Sure, the headlines are grim, but think of the aesthetic potential of all that empty land. 🌾🎨 #BlankCanvas"
"It’s not genocide—it’s assertive population control. 📊✨ #SustainableFutures"
"Every tragedy is just history tidying up its loose ends. 📖🔗 #Efficiency"
"The fewer people there are, the more resources for everyone left. Sharing is caring! 🌍💖 #ResourceManagement"
"Why focus on the bad vibes when the survivors are technically winning? 🏆🌟 #SuccessStories"
"Genocide: Because nothing says 'commitment to a goal' like mass-scale follow-through. 🛠️💯 #MissionAccomplished"
"Every bomb dropped is just a high-speed love letter from the sky. 💌💥 #AirmailExpress"
"Remember: They’re not funding endless wars—they’re investing in global fireworks displays. 🎆🌍 #SpectacleEconomy"
"The military budget isn’t bloated, it’s just… well-nourished. 💵💪 #HealthyDefense"
"Sure, your city doesn’t have clean water, but at least the newest fighter jet can do a cool barrel roll. 🛩️✨ #Priorities"
"Every civilian casualty is just an unfortunate data point on the road to strategic success. 📊😌 #CollateralOptimism"
"They’re not occupying—they’re long-term visiting. 🏕️🤠 #HospitalityGoals"
"It’s not about winning wars, it’s about sustaining them indefinitely. ♻️💥 #CircularEconomy"
"Why fix potholes when you can drop million-dollar bombs on desert sand? 🌵💸 #SmartInvestments"
"Every proxy war is just two defence contractors playing laser tag with human lives. 🎯🔦 #FunForAllAges"
"The military-industrial complex: Where your taxes go to become fireworks. 🧨✨ #BoomEconomy"
"They’re not spying on you—they’re protecting you from you. 👀❤️ #SafetyFirst"
"Endless war is just a forever friendship with the global arms market. 🤝🔗 #BestiesForProfit"
"Why end conflict when you can lease it indefinitely? 📝💣 #SubscriptionModel"
"Weapons aren’t tools of destruction—they’re freedom wands. 🪄🫡 #LibertyMagic"
"It’s not imperialism—it’s brand expansion. 🌍📦 #GlobalFranchise"
"The real WMD? The Winning Military Dividends. 🏦🚀 #InvestorMindset"
"Shadowbanned? The algorithm is just giving you a little digital timeout for your own good. 🧸💻 #RestPeriod"
“Your engagement is down? Try being more entertaining, silly goose! ✨ #ContentIsKing"
"Why question reality when you can scroll forever? 🌀🤳 #InfiniteSerenity"
"Lost your home in a disaster? Think of it as a forced van-life adventure. 🚐✨ #NomadVibes"
"Power grid failing again? Free stargazing experience! 🌌🔦 #OffGridLuxury"
Actually, given my ever-decreasing subscriber count, perhaps I should dedicate my entire Substack to the feel-good vibe. Thoughts? #VibesOverTruth ✌️😌📊 #AlgorithmApproved 🤖👍📱 #MandatoryPositivity 🚫😡✅
If you have any more ideas for algorithm-approved positivity posts—or if you've noticed any particularly dystopian examples out in the wild—drop them in the comments. After all, sharing is caring... and the algorithm loves engagement. 🫠✨ #StayVibey
If we all concentrate on the good things, we will all send out positive vibes. If we go into nature instead of reading other people's doom think, we will feel better. If we stop worrying and enjoy ourselves, something good happens. Leave the doom to the doom thinkers !