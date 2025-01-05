Hmmm:

A little later:

“Too much negativity”, so “algorithm tweak coming soon”.

He should know, I guess.

So, what kind of posts will “maximise unregretted user seconds” and “reduce negativity”? Here are some ideas that I’m considering to get the ball rolling; let me know what you think:



"Remember, every drone strike is just a surprise confetti party from the sky. 🎉 Stay positive, little guy!"

"Lost your job? Congratulations, you're now a free-range human! 🕊️ #Blessed #EntrepreneurSpirit"

"Remember: It's not online harassment; it's just highly personalized engagement! 🥰 #Grateful #CommunityBuilding"

"Failure isn't failure. It's just a pre-success success pause. 🚀✨ #MindsetMatters"

"Remember, if you're not seeing happy posts, it's your fault for having the wrong vibes. ✌️#StayAligned"

"Feeling lost in the void? Good news: the void has great acoustics for your screams. 😌🔊 #Gratitude"

"Can’t afford groceries? Think of it as intermittent fasting. Health benefits AND savings! 🥦💸 #Winning"

"New surveillance cameras installed? That’s just the government playing a lifelong game of peekaboo with you. 👀💕 #CommunitySupport"

"Too poor for healthcare? Just walk it off, champ! 🏃‍♂️💪 #WellnessJourney"

"Nuclear winter? More like an eternal cosy sweater weather vibe. ☃️✨ #Aesthetic"

"If you’re sad online, that’s on you. The algorithm tried its best. 🧠❤️ #PositiveVibesOnly"

"Congress isn’t dysfunctional, it’s just... deliberating at an artisanal pace. 🐢⚖️ #IntentionalLiving"

"Don't worry about what's true. Worry about what's vibey. 😌🌈 #ManifestingPositivity"

"Mass extinction? Nature is just curating her VIP guest list for the next era. 🌍✨ #ExclusiveEvent"

"Civilization collapsing? Finally, we can all focus on our cottagecore dreams. 🪵🍄 #AestheticAnarchy"

"Your CEO made $400 million last year? Wow, it's so generous of him to inspire you with his success story. 🏆💼 #LeadershipGoals"

"Work-life balance? Just work faster. 🏃‍♂️💻 #TimeManagement"

"Smart speakers listening to everything you say? It's like having a little friend who really cares about your day. 🎤❤️ #TechLove"

"Facial recognition cameras on every corner? Smile more, you’re on candid dystopia! 📸✨ #SayCheese"

"Data privacy concerns? Don’t worry; they only sell the fun parts of your personality! 🥳 #BrandingOpportunity"

"Medical bills piling up? Think of it as an opportunity to practice gratitude for being alive. 🧘‍♀️💸 #MindfulDebt"

"Another election scandal? Democracy is just jazz – lots of improvisation and nobody knows what’s happening. 🎷🗳️ #SmoothGovernance"

"Leaders caught in corruption again? How cute! They're just little guys doing their best! 🥺 #AdorableFailure"

"Protests being violently suppressed? At least people are getting their steps in. 🚶‍♀️🚨 #FitnessRevolution"

"Billionaires going to space while you can’t pay rent? Good for them! Dream big, little buddy. 🚀❤️ #Goals"

"Can’t buy a house? At least you’re free from the burden of property taxes. 🏚️✌️ #Unshackled"

"Bank bailout again? Relax, it’s just trickle-up economics. 💦💸 #AbundanceMindset"

"AI taking your job? Think of it as early retirement. 🦾🌴 #LifeUpgrade"

"Social media melting your brain? At least it’s happening in 4K. 📱🧠 #HighResolutionSuffering"

"Another military intervention? Just two nations networking aggressively. 🤝💥 #ProfessionalRelations"

"Defense budget larger than healthcare? At least we’ll all die very safely. 🚀❤️ #SecurityFirst"

"Refugee crisis? New opportunities for cultural exchange! 🛶🌍 #DiversityWin"

"Having an existential crisis? Wow, you’re living so authentically. 😌🌟 #DeepThoughts"

"Lonely? Think of it as radical independence. 💪🖤 #SelfPartnered"

"Can’t sleep from stress? At least you’re getting maximum exposure to nighttime aesthetics. 🌜✨ #MoonlitVibes"

"No food at the grocery store? Perfect time to start your fasting journey. 🍽️😇 #MindfulEating"

“Remember, billionaires aren’t hoarding wealth—they’re just really committed to long-term savings. 💰✨ #FuturePlanning"

"They’re not ruling over you—they’re curating your experience. 🫡👑 #GratefulForGuidance"

"If you're mad at the elites, have you considered that you're just jealous you weren’t born into generational wealth? 😌💼 #CheckYourVibes"

"It’s not a shadowy cabal controlling everything—it’s just networking. 🤝🌐 #EliteLinkedIn"

"Every missile launch creates a new job. Boom, employment! 🚀💼 #EconomicStimulus"

"Remember, they’re not war profiteers—they’re conflict entrepreneurs. 🧠💣 #InnovationWins"

"Peace is nice, but have you seen how cool tanks look in HD? 🎥🔫 #AestheticDefense"

"It’s not endless war—it’s a sustainable business model. ♻️💵 #CircularEconomy"

"Sure, the military budget is huge, but have you considered how safe we all feel? 🛡️❤️ #SecurityFirst"

"You’re not being silenced; you’re just being gently guided to the correct opinions. 🧠✨ #StayAligned"

"It’s not censorship—it’s content curation. 🖱️🔍 #AlgorithmicLove"

"Your post wasn’t deleted, it was optimized out of existence. 🚮💻 #DigitalDecluttering"

"It’s not coercion—it’s enthusiastic encouragement. 🥳💪 #DoYourPart"

"Side effects? No worries! Your compliance is the real cure. 🧠❤️ #CollectiveHealth"

"You didn’t lose your job—you gained an exciting opportunity for personal growth. 🚀📉 #NewBeginnings"

"Trust the science! And by science, we mean the marketing department. 🔬📢 #DataDrivenDecisions"

"Your body, their choice! 😌💉 #UnityOverAutonomy"

"They’re not profiting off illness—they’re monetizing wellness gaps. 🏥💸 #HealthSolutions"

"No cure? No problem! Treatments are where the real magic happens. ✨💊 #SustainableRevenue"

"It’s not greed—it’s shareholder satisfaction. 📈❤️ #StakeholderValue"

"Trust us, we made the problem and the solution. Talk about efficiency! 🧠💼 #Synergy”

"It’s not displacement—it’s a mandatory relocation adventure! 🚚✨ #NewBeginnings"

"Every empty bombed-out village is just an opportunity for urban renewal. 🏘️🔄 #Progress"

"They’re not erasing a people—they’re editing for clarity. ✏️🗺️ #StreamlinedHistory"

"Ethnic harmony is easier when there’s only one group left! ☮️🫶 #PeaceThroughSimplicity"

"Sure, the headlines are grim, but think of the aesthetic potential of all that empty land. 🌾🎨 #BlankCanvas"

"It’s not genocide—it’s assertive population control. 📊✨ #SustainableFutures"

"Every tragedy is just history tidying up its loose ends. 📖🔗 #Efficiency"

"The fewer people there are, the more resources for everyone left. Sharing is caring! 🌍💖 #ResourceManagement"

"Why focus on the bad vibes when the survivors are technically winning? 🏆🌟 #SuccessStories"

"Genocide: Because nothing says 'commitment to a goal' like mass-scale follow-through. 🛠️💯 #MissionAccomplished"

"Every bomb dropped is just a high-speed love letter from the sky. 💌💥 #AirmailExpress"

"Remember: They’re not funding endless wars—they’re investing in global fireworks displays. 🎆🌍 #SpectacleEconomy"

"The military budget isn’t bloated, it’s just… well-nourished. 💵💪 #HealthyDefense"

"Sure, your city doesn’t have clean water, but at least the newest fighter jet can do a cool barrel roll. 🛩️✨ #Priorities"

"Every civilian casualty is just an unfortunate data point on the road to strategic success. 📊😌 #CollateralOptimism"

"They’re not occupying—they’re long-term visiting. 🏕️🤠 #HospitalityGoals"

"It’s not about winning wars, it’s about sustaining them indefinitely. ♻️💥 #CircularEconomy"

"Why fix potholes when you can drop million-dollar bombs on desert sand? 🌵💸 #SmartInvestments"

"Every proxy war is just two defence contractors playing laser tag with human lives. 🎯🔦 #FunForAllAges"

"The military-industrial complex: Where your taxes go to become fireworks. 🧨✨ #BoomEconomy"

"They’re not spying on you—they’re protecting you from you. 👀❤️ #SafetyFirst"

"Endless war is just a forever friendship with the global arms market. 🤝🔗 #BestiesForProfit"

"Why end conflict when you can lease it indefinitely? 📝💣 #SubscriptionModel"

"Weapons aren’t tools of destruction—they’re freedom wands. 🪄🫡 #LibertyMagic"

"It’s not imperialism—it’s brand expansion. 🌍📦 #GlobalFranchise"

"The real WMD? The Winning Military Dividends. 🏦🚀 #InvestorMindset"

"Shadowbanned? The algorithm is just giving you a little digital timeout for your own good. 🧸💻 #RestPeriod"

“Your engagement is down? Try being more entertaining, silly goose! 🪿✨ #ContentIsKing"

"Why question reality when you can scroll forever? 🌀🤳 #InfiniteSerenity"

"Lost your home in a disaster? Think of it as a forced van-life adventure. 🚐✨ #NomadVibes"

"Power grid failing again? Free stargazing experience! 🌌🔦 #OffGridLuxury"

Actually, given my ever-decreasing subscriber count, perhaps I should dedicate my entire Substack to the feel-good vibe. Thoughts? #VibesOverTruth ✌️😌📊 #AlgorithmApproved 🤖👍📱 #MandatoryPositivity 🚫😡✅

If you have any more ideas for algorithm-approved positivity posts—or if you've noticed any particularly dystopian examples out in the wild—drop them in the comments. After all, sharing is caring... and the algorithm loves engagement. 🫠✨ #StayVibey

