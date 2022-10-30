Share this postAlberta Premier Danielle Smith: The Detrimental Effects of Masking on the Mental Health, Development and Education of Children in Classroom Settings Is Well Understoodmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAlberta Premier Danielle Smith: The Detrimental Effects of Masking on the Mental Health, Development and Education of Children in Classroom Settings Is Well UnderstoodShe's Right Again.Mathew AldredOct 30, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postAlberta Premier Danielle Smith: The Detrimental Effects of Masking on the Mental Health, Development and Education of Children in Classroom Settings Is Well Understoodmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in