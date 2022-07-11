Share this postAlberta Health: “The Claim of Vaccines Causing Death Is Not Supported by Scientific Research”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAlberta Health: “The Claim of Vaccines Causing Death Is Not Supported by Scientific Research”Don’t Report What the PR Experts Say; Let Us Hear Their Scientists Make the Denials.Mathew AldredJul 11, 2022∙ Paid12Share this postAlberta Health: “The Claim of Vaccines Causing Death Is Not Supported by Scientific Research”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in