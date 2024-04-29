News from your favourite, DARPA:

According to their website:

DARPA’s Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) program successfully tested autonomous movement on a new, much larger fleet vehicle – a significant step in scaling up the adaptability and capability of the underlying RACER algorithms.

Using fully unoccupied RFVs, RACER demonstrated autonomous movement within a 15 square mile terrain area including highly diverse ground vegetation cover, trees, bushes, rocks, slopes, obstructed ditches, and creek crossings typical of the varied, complex Texas terrain familiar to armored maneuver. Adaptability was further demonstrated by successful runs at night with equivalent performance results. The two RACER teams had not previously operated in, nor been exposed to sensor data sets of the E4 military training areas and were given no practice upon arrival before starting official courses, presenting an opportunity for autonomy stacks to be adaptively improved – but only onsite and within the time offered during the experiment. Teams successfully completed over 30 autonomous runs on courses varying from 3 to 10 miles in length, achieving over 150 autonomous, unoccupied miles at speeds up to 30 miles per hour.