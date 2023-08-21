Share this post"AI is not smart, it's more like a laser printer" Scott Adams, 2023mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"AI is not smart, it's more like a laser printer" Scott Adams, 2023Is he being serious, or is he sarcastically referencing Paul Krugman's 1998 blunder?Mathew AldredAug 21, 2023∙ Paid7Share this post"AI is not smart, it's more like a laser printer" Scott Adams, 2023mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in