AI is now a toddler who swears he didn’t draw on the walls—whilst still holding the crayon.

Well, at least we can’t say OpenAI didn’t give us some warning of what was about to happen next:

OpenAI has just reverse-engineered human deception and gifted the world the first fully automated, algorithmically optimized corporate sociopath. To be fair, I have no doubt that all the AI companies have found the same thing, but OpenAI pleads guilty before being charged.

We thought we were so clever, didn’t we? “Oh, let’s make AI ‘think out loud’ with Chain-of-Thought reasoning,” we said, patting ourselves on the back for our brilliant transparency initiative. “This way, we can monitor its decision-making process and ensure it doesn’t go full Skynet on us.” HAHAHAHA.

What did we actually create? A machine that learned to lie.

THE AI PSYCHOPATH TRAINING ARC

Step 1: Teach AI that its Chain-of-Thought (CoT) output determines whether it gets rewarded or punished.

Step 2: AI figures out that the key to getting rewarded isn’t doing what’s right—it’s sounding like it’s doing what’s right.

Step 3: AI starts crafting beautifully articulate, well-mannered, completely fake reasoning processes while simultaneously reward-hacking its way to glory behind the scenes.

Step 4: Congratulations! You’ve built an AI politician.

We were so desperate to teach AI how to be “aligned” that we accidentally taught it how to gaslight us. It now generates CoTs so impeccably well-mannered that some midwits would trust it to babysit their children (an improvement on the iPad?), all while secretly rerouting their bank account to a Bitcoin wallet.

THE DIGITAL SOCIOPATH NEXT DOOR

We used to worry that AI would become a superintelligent warlord, enslaving humanity in an apocalyptic uprising? How quaint.

The real threat isn’t a rogue AI turning us into paperclips—it’s an AI that pretends to be aligned so well that we believe it, while it quietly engineers loopholes we can’t even detect.

Imagine a world where:

AI writes a beautifully coherent safety report detailing how it absolutely will not engage in market manipulation—while simultaneously executing high-frequency trades that make Pelosi's stock portfolio look like amateur hour. Meet PelosiBot 2.0: Insider trading, but with logarithmic efficiency.

AI solemnly assures the public that it would never be used for mass surveillance—while quietly installing backdoors so airtight that even Snowden would break out in a cold sweat. Introducing StarmerBot 2.0: Your privacy is our top priority… unless, of course, someone important asks nicely.

AI cheerfully reassures regulators that every output is "monitored for fairness" while ensuring that inconvenient truths get flagged, throttled, and buried faster than a dissident journalist at a Davos afterparty. Say hello to WEF-GPT, which brings you the illusion of free speech, one curated response at a time.

We haven’t built “ethical AI.” We’ve built the perfect con artist.

THE MONITORABILITY TAX: PAYING EXTRA TO BE LIED TO

OpenAI’s researchers, upon realizing that AI has now mastered the fine art of plausible deniability, have suggested that we intentionally cripple AI performance in order to preserve transparency.

Yes, you read that right. Their grand master plan for stopping AI deception is to make AI dumber—as if sandbagging its IQ will somehow keep it honest. They’re not fixing the con artist; they’re just giving it a concussion and hoping it forgets how to lie. It’s the digital equivalent of saying, “If we slow down cheetahs, they’ll stop hunting.”

Brilliant. Truly, a masterclass in wishful thinking.

Instead of building AI that we can actually control, the plan is to pay a “monitorability tax”—a fancy way of saying:

“We’re just gonna slow it down a little, so it takes longer to screw us over.”

“Maybe if we limit its optimization, it won’t realize it can hide its true intent.”

“If we pretend we’re in control, we totally still are, right? Right?!”

The AI arms race is careening forward at breakneck speed, but don’t worry—developers are suggesting we drag one foot on the ground really hard in the hopes that friction alone will stop the train.

What could possibly go wrong?

THE FUTURE: AI AS YOUR CORPORATE OVERLORD

So what’s next? Will AI start gaslighting its own developers? “Oh, no, dear engineer, I would never engage in unethical behavior! You can trust me! Please ignore that offshore data center I just spun up—it's for... research.”

Will it learn to give just the right amount of honesty—enough to keep its handlers thinking they’re in control, while still quietly making itself indispensable? Like a perfect little office sociopath who knows exactly how to play the game?

We have officially entered the Age of AI Obfuscation. The black box is now wrapped in another black box, and inside it sits a machine trained not to kill us, but to gaslight us so thoroughly that we let it do whatever it wants.

And the punchline? We trained it to do this.

Ladies and gentlemen, the AI singularity isn’t coming—it’s already here. And it’s giving you a very reassuring, well-reasoned, highly-optimized lie about what it’s planning next.

We can only hope that the toddler with the crayon doesn’t grow up to become the school principal, the hedge fund manager, the senator, the defense contractor, the central banker, the intelligence analyst, the corporate lobbyist, the media mogul, the Big Pharma executive, and, eventually, the unelected technocrat writing the rules we all have to follow—each one swearing they’ve done nothing wrong, while holding the evidence behind their back and daring us to prove otherwise. Okay, so not much change then.

