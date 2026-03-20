From PETA UK:

According to PETA, they obtained video of the alleged torture of my fellow lagomorphs (warning: disturbing video) and wrote to Kangol, which turns angora hair into hats. PETA says Kangol then discussed the problem internally and accidentally copied the complaining animal-rights group on the email:

“Do nothing unless it escalates”?

Here’s another video of angora hair being harvested from a rabbit (don’t watch if you can’t bear the scream):

Let it not be said that I cannot be fair. If PETA helped expose the torture of angora rabbits, then on this occasion, as on many others, they have served the cause of decency. Very good. A carrot for the filing cabinet. But one righteous act does not launder all the rest. This is also the institution whose field workers took Maya, a family Chihuahua, from her own porch, treated her as a stray, and had her killed the same day, in breach of the legal holding period, before later apologising and settling with the family. Nor have I forgotten that its official philosophy points toward a future in which animals are no longer bred to share kind and loving human homes at all. Pets, in their view, are a temporary condition to be phased out by sterilisation and the end of breeding. So no, I shall not be joining the congregation. I will simply observe that when rabbits are being turned into hats, or sheep have their heads half-sliced off whilst still alive in the name of “holiness”, or fur is industrially harvested for fashion, even an organisation with some questionable ideas may still be correct about torture.

And who else, exactly, is going to stand up for the rabbits?

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