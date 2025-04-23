This peer-reviewed study compiles the strongest case yet for repurposing ivermectin as a cancer therapeutic, pointing to multiple antitumor pathways, a solid safety record in cancer patients, and the glaring lack of clinical trials despite its promise:

913 643KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From the paper:

This study is methodologically conservative, staying within the boundaries of mainstream evidence-based medicine. It reviewed 26 studies involving 36 cancer patients, each of whom had received ivermectin for a parasitic infection. The patients included individuals with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, glioblastoma, T-cell lymphoma, renal cell carcinoma, and more. In every case, ivermectin was administered orally at standard or slightly elevated doses, with no serious adverse events reported.

More provocative than the safety data are the molecular pathways ivermectin targets. Ivermectin inhibits YAP1, a known driver of tumour proliferation and metastasis. It disrupts the Wnt/TCF pathway, which is foundational to cancer stem cell survival. It degrades PAK1, shuts down the AKT/mTOR growth axis, induces apoptosis, and even impairs nuclear transport by targeting KPNB1. These are not fringe findings. They are the same mechanistic claims used to secure billion-dollar valuations for proprietary cancer drugs. The difference? Ivermectin is off-patent, cheap, and inconvenient to the current model of pharmaceutical capitalism. Pharmaceuticals do not operate in a free market; they operate in a government-enabled monopoly system, riddled with regulatory barriers, patent shelters, price controls, gatekeeping cartels, and publicly funded R&D that is later privatised and paywalled. The state funds the risk, Big Pharma owns the reward. This is not true free-market capitalism—it is cartelized corporatism, where “innovation” means minor tweaks to old molecule IP and “success” is measured in shareholder payouts, not lives saved.

If you want a window into how broken the incentives are—aside from the mRNA Covid jab scam—look no further than the UK’s new subscription model for antibiotics. Under a £10 million-per-year deal, Pfizer and Shionogi will be paid whether or not anyone actually uses their drugs. This so-called “Netflix model” is a tacit admission that the volume-based pricing system has utterly failed to incentivise the development of drugs that are essential but used sparingly. The NHS isn’t paying for efficacy. It’s paying for shelf presence. And this, somehow, is sold as innovation—when in truth, it’s a duct-taped workaround for a centralised system that punishes anything too effective, too universal, or too cheap to be monetised.

Ivermectin hits multiple tumorigenic pathways and shows remarkable tolerability, even in immunocompromised cancer patients. And yet, not a single major cancer institute has launched a large-scale clinical trial. That’s not an oversight. It’s a feature of the system. The $cience™—that is, the research pipeline engineered by Big Pharma—isn’t some noble pursuit of truth. It’s a curated feed of grant-friendly hypotheses and patentable outcomes, rigged to serve commercial imperatives, not your health.

Share