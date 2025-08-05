When the New York Times got a Pulitzer for reporting “Russiagate”:

You’ve got to admit—it was a “creative” idea. Sick, twisted, and degenerate, as usual, from the Midwitocrats doing the bidding of the elites who run this world. But creative, no doubt.

“We don’t know where this story will end,” they said. Of course, they hoped no one would question it.

The Midwitocrats count on delay. Their “news,” their policies, their schemes — all built on the hope that by the time the truth trickles out, the damage will be irreversible, the public distracted, and anyone with half a memory easy to gaslight.

But that model is breaking down.

In the age of hyper-connectivity, instant archiving, and the partial awakening of millions post–Great Reset, their time-delay deception no longer works so well. That’s why they’re scrambling—rushing to push censorship laws, disinformation boards, and digital surveillance under the banner of safety and social cohesion. Have you noticed?

And speaking of delayed deception, do you remember when The New York Times got a Pulitzer for denying the Holodomor, when millions of Ukrainians were starved to death?

You may have forgotten (they hope you have), but let’s pull it back from the memory hole. The NYT’s chief Soviet correspondent, Walter Duranty, spent years running interference for Stalin’s regime—cheerleading collectivist farming experiments while famine spread across Ukraine. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a Pulitzer Prize. Here’s a taste of his work:

"There is no famine or actual starvation nor is there likely to be."

--New York Times, Nov. 15, 1931, page 1

"Enemies and foreign critics can say what they please. Weaklings and despondents at home may groan under the burden, but the youth and strength of the Russian people is essentially at one with the Kremlin's program, believes it worthwhile and supports it, however hard be the sledding."

--New York Times, December 9, 1932, page 6

"Any report of a famine in Russia is today an exaggeration or malignant propaganda."

--New York Times, August 23, 1933

"You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs."

--New York Times, May 14, 1933, page 18

They cheered for Stalin, then later turned on Russia when it served their narrative. And they’ll flip again if it suits the agenda because this was never about Russia.

It’s about power—specifically, about weaponising distant and complex conflicts the average citizen knows little about. As long as the details are foggy, the narrative is malleable.

But here’s the problem—for them:

The average Joe is waking up.

And once awake, he doesn't forget.

