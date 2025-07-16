In case you are new to my Substack, not all Jews think that murdering thousands of kids and innocents is a good thing:

At a time when prominent Jewish voices are pressured to publicly identify with Israel or, at the very least, to avoid criticising it too harshly, Mandy Patinkin’s words are potent:

“…they are endangering the Jewish population all over the world…To allow this to happen to children and civilians of all ages in Gaza for whatever reason is unconscionable and unthinkable…I ask you Jews everywhere all over the world to spend some time alone and think: is this acceptable and sustainable? How could it be done to you and your ancestors and you turn around and do it to someone else?”

When US (and Western) politicians, media, and lobby groups deliberately conflate “Israel” and “Zionism” with “Jews everywhere” (pioneered by groups like AIPAC, the ADL, and the Israeli government itself), they set up a dangerous feedback loop: Every Israeli crime or excess becomes, in the public mind, “the Jews” doing it; every backlash, protest, or reprisal—no matter how misguided or unjust—finds its justification not in the narrow circle of Israeli leadership, but in Jewish identity as a whole; ordinary Jews in the US, Canada, Europe, and worldwide, most of whom have zero say in Israeli policy, become targets for anger, suspicion, and sometimes violence.

In the end, the little people are left to pay the price. The people most endangered by this conflation are not Netanyahu, his cronies, or their ultra-wealthy supporters (most of whom have escape routes, passports, and security). It’s ordinary Jews, especially the ones who want nothing to do with Israeli policies—or who, like Patinkin, actively oppose them—who will feel the backlash.

If Congress and media elites insist on blurring the line between “Jews” and “Israel,” the bill for Netanyahu’s actions will be paid—over years, maybe decades—by ordinary Jewish communities everywhere. This isn’t “protection” for Jews; it’s painting a target on their backs.

