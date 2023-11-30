Share this postA-Lab and Gnome: AI and Robotics Synthesise New Materials, Predicts 381,000 New Inorganic Compoundsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA-Lab and Gnome: AI and Robotics Synthesise New Materials, Predicts 381,000 New Inorganic Compounds"ChatGPT for materials discovery"Mathew AldredNov 30, 2023∙ Paid6Share this postA-Lab and Gnome: AI and Robotics Synthesise New Materials, Predicts 381,000 New Inorganic Compoundsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in