Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, to the grand freak show of the modern age: Lily Phillips, a digital-age harbinger of decay who turned an act of debasement into a viral commodity. One hundred men, one day, one woman—and the crowd roars in approval, intoxicated by the stench of moral rot wafting through the air. Welcome to the theatre of societal collapse, where dignity is auctioned off to the highest bidder, and shame is just a relic of a forgotten age.

In this great digital Bacchanalia, platforms like OnlyFans stand as altars to hedonism, their billions of users chanting hymns of indulgence. OnlyFans alone boasts more than 2 million content creators, many churning out what can only be described as the pornography of self-destruction. And the masses? They march lockstep into this abyss, clapping like seals in a feeding frenzy, celebrating this as liberation. What a time to be alive—and dead inside.

Draped in the language of empowerment, Philips and her ilk teach young men and women that they are little more than receptacles of bodily fluids. Her empowerment is a funeral dirge, and society claps along to the beat.

Depravity has always existed. Ancient empires had their orgies, their brothels, their festering underbellies. But even at their worst, such acts usually slithered in the shadows. Today, they’re broadcast in 4K, wrapped in hashtags, and repackaged as inspiration for the masses. What was once shameful is now celebrated. What was once hidden is now heralded. The grotesque has become mundane, and the mundane is boring - today, 100 men; tomorrow, 1000.

This grand circus comes with a price: a society with shattered foundations. Families disintegrate into the ether, relationships crumble under the weight of commodified intimacy, and trust dissolves like sugar in acid. Public health systems buckle under the fallout—sexually transmitted diseases, rampant mental illness, a loneliness epidemic. This is progress, they say. No, this is a suicide note.

For every subscriber cheering her on, there’s a young man being taught that women exist only to be used and discarded. For every OnlyFans creator earning her cut, there’s a young woman believing her body is her only currency. This isn’t empowerment—it’s servitude wrapped in a digital glow.

From the debauchery of Rome to the moral disintegration of Weimar Germany, civilizations that worship vice over virtue collapse under their own filth. Lily Phillips isn’t just another OnlyFans “creator”; she’s a harbinger and a billboard advertising a collective failure, a mirror reflecting a culture that has traded its soul for spectacle.

If we are to avoid the dystopian nightmare that surely follows this circus, we must resurrect the values that once sustained civilizations: fidelity, discipline, and responsibility. These aren’t archaic notions; they’re the foundation of any society that doesn’t want to rot from the inside out. Without them, we’ll be nothing but footnotes in history’s ledger of collapse.

Lily Phillips is not an anomaly; she’s the inevitable product of a culture in freefall. And where chaos reigns, vultures gather. Extremist religious and political factions are already circling, ready to sell their oppressive order as salvation. “You want meaning?” they coo. “We’ll give you meaning—just kneel.” These ideological tyrants thrive in the moral wasteland, filling the vacuum left by a culture that sacrificed its values for clicks and coins.

I’ll repeat what I said a few days ago:

Cultural repentance implies a collective moral reckoning and a return to sharing more fundamental principles, such as not behaving like rabbits. Incidentally, I love rabbits and watch them closely; let’s say they should not be a model for human behaviour. Rabbit ways are for rabbits, and they are not a way to build successful and long-lasting civilizations. Yes, we do have a population decline problem, but smooth rabbit brains are a problem for scientific and technological advancement.

I don’t think we want a return to authoritarian Christendom, fanatical fundamentalist Islam, or some other singular dictatorial moral authority. However, we need a unifying vision; otherwise, calls for cultural repentance risk being dismissed as simply parochial or exclusionary. A consensus must be built around the importance of stable families and the well-being of children. Framing these principles in universal terms—detached from specific religious or cultural identities—might build common ground.

Then, there is cultural fatigue and relativism. Modern pluralism often equates moral judgment with oppression, fostering a reluctance to critique lifestyles or choices. Cultural repentance would require overcoming this relativism, which is no small feat. To make matters worse, media, education, and government are deeply enmeshed in pluralistic ideologies that resist any overarching narratives besides their Pysycho Nanny State ideology, of course. Reforming these institutions to reflect chastity and monogamy as ideals would encounter significant pushback, to say the least.

Perhaps education can begin by reframing chastity and monogamy not as moral imperatives but as pragmatic solutions to societal challenges, such as the economic strain caused by dysfunctional households. This shifts the debate from one centred on morality to one focused on tangible outcomes.

For generations, we have lived in societies resistant to universal values; cultural repentance might be inherently incompatible with this framework unless it can be reframed as a voluntary and pragmatic choice rather than a moral imperative.

Whatever happens, at some point I believe it will be very clear to everyone with a functional wrinkled brain that pluralism is not sustainable long-term without shared fundamental cultural anchors.

