The latest development in Canada’s ongoing ostrich saga is that the state-sanctioned kill order, targeting birds that had avian flu last year but now appear perfectly healthy, has been delayed. The reason? The midwitocrats and their henchmen can’t find anyone willing to turn their local landfill into a mass grave for the birds. It turns out that even the most obedient local bureaucrats have their limits when it comes to pointless killing exercises.

I’m not sure if this is a leaked transcript from a documentary or the script for a fictional drama (the line between reality and satire is getting thinner by the day):

Scene 1: The Boardroom of Safe and Effective Injectables Ltd.

CEO: Gentlemen, our projections show that if this... ostrich nonsense continues, our quarterly bonus pools could be at risk. Someone explain to me how a bunch of overgrown poultry in the Canadian wilderness could possibly threaten our global vaccine dominance?

Chief Vaccine Strategist: (Swiping through slides on his tablet) It's the eggs, sir. They're filled with IgY antibodies—naturally generated, broadly neutralising, cheap, and potentially able to undercut our vaccine margins. They even had the nerve to patent an ostrich-based nasal spray that could outperform our most profitable injectables.

CEO: (Slams fist on the table) Egg-based immunity? This cannot stand. Initiate Operation Featherstorm.

Scene 2: Edgewood, BC – The Ostrich Farm

(An idyllic scene: the ostriches strut around, plucking at prairie grass, oblivious to the sinister drones circling overhead, scanning for 'avian threats' with infrared cameras. In the distance, the mountains stand tall, shrouded in mist. A CBC journalist interviews the farm owner, trying to find some way of smearing her as a “fringe extremist” spreading the avian plague to the world.

Ostrich Farmer: We’re just trying to save lives with natural immunity, eh? The ostriches are fine now. They’ve developed antibodies, and we’ve even got a nasal spray that could replace half the cold and flu aisle.

CBC Journalist: (Nods, microphone trembling) But aren’t you worried about the... avian flu risk?

Ostrich Farmer: (Laughs) Nah, these birds are healthier than most of the politicians calling for the cull. And besides, they’ve got something the scientists used to call a natural immune system.

Scene 3: Information Warfare – The Bot Swarm

(Interior, Safe and Effective Injectables Ltd. Media Control Hub. A low-lit room, walls covered in screens displaying Twitter feeds, Facebook comment sections, and AI-generated memes. A squadron of disinformation bots chirps in the background as the Chief Disinformation Officer hovers over a terminal, fingers tapping furiously.)

Disinformation Bot #42: (Digital voice) Ostrich eggs are a known vector for radicalism and feather-borne extremism.

Disinformation Bot #73: (Smugly) Consuming ostrich-based antibodies may cause unpatriotic thoughts.

Disinformation Bot #108: (With a conspiratorial tone) Ostrich farmers are known to hold problematic views about central banking.

Chief Disinformation Officer: (Cracks his knuckles, satisfied) Excellent. Now, deploy the bots to all major social platforms. Let’s make sure these bird-loving biohackers are seen for what they truly are – a public health menace.

Scene 4: The Regulatory Blitzkrieg

(Exterior, Edgewood. The midwitocrats’ new Avian Threat Suppression Division (ATSD) arrives in white, unmarked vans. Bureaucrats in full biohazard suits, wielding clipboards and thermal scanners, spill out like a SWAT team of infectious disease accountants.)

Lead Midwitocrat: (Waving a thermal scanner in the face of a bewildered ostrich) This one’s still too warm. Probably a super-spreader.

Ostrich Farmer: (Arms crossed, defiant) You city slickers wouldn’t know a healthy bird if it bit you on the nose.

Lead Midiwitocrat: (Ignoring the comment, jotting notes on his clipboard) Mark this one for immediate culling. It’s giving me a distinctly unvaccinated vibe.

Scene 5: The Final Stand

(Back at the farm, the ostrich farmer and a ragtag group of supporters, including a retired naturopath and a YouTuber with a million subscribers, hastily construct barricades out of hay bales and chicken wire—and bouncy castles for the kids (essential at all good dissident protests). The ostriches, sensing the tension, form a protective ring around their egg piles.)

Retired Naturopath: (Whispering) If we can just hold them off until the livestream goes viral, we might stand a chance.

Ostrich Farmer: (Clutches his shovel like a rifle) These birds are Canadian, damn it. They’ve got the right to choose their own immune response.

(As the ATSD forces advance, the ostriches unleash a wave of antibody-rich yolks, splattering the hazmat suits. The bureaucrats, blinded by a mixture of yolk and disbelief, retreat, slipping in the thick, yellow sludge.)

THE END?

