Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
8h

I've been following this. The BC government seems to thrive on animal killfests.

I'd rather not think about the reasons for that.

Thank you for spreading the word!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture