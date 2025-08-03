Some Zionists are still doing well—for now.

Yes, Weiss, that plucky Substack martyr in tousled hair and Aspen lanyard, is already siphoning in over $10 million a year from her ironically titled platform, The Free Press. That’s 136,000 paid subscribers. I ask you: are these all ex-IDF reservists, or just senile MAGA boomers?

Either way, she's not starving, not with investment nectar flowing from the likes of Marc Andreessen (Web3 necromancer), David Sacks (freedom realist), and Howard Schultz (bean mogul and aspiring Messiah of the Centre). But like any good Zionist apparatchik with a wounded-liberal brand, she wants more. More cash. More reach. More narrative real estate.

Enter David Ellison—yes, that Ellison, son of Larry “Cloud God” Ellison—who is currently using his fortune to buy CBS, acquire Weiss, and staple her to the masthead like a pre-emptive op-ed shield against public awakening. Apparently, if you just inject enough billions into a decaying media husk, it reanimates with a mission: make Zionism popular again.

But they’re too late. Aside from a core of evangelical dispensationalists who still think Jesus wants airstrikes over Bethlehem, even MAGA is blinking awake. They’re starting to ask why so many billionaires are funding the AI digital panopticon and bankrolling military ethnostates.

As for the rest of the planet? It turned on Israel months ago. Because—as shocking as this may be to billionaires, think tankers, and Weiss herself—most people don’t actually like genocide.

There was a time, dear mammals, when millions of dollars could buy public opinion. When CBS, NBC, and the Rothschild Weather Channel were your only sources of "truth." Propaganda was gravity. No resistance. No memory. Just Walter Cronkite’s moustache and a Pentagon-approved chyron.

But that era is over. We’re in the information centrifuge now. The IDF and Mossad know it—that’s why they’ve transitioned from just bullets and bombs to bandwidth. Hasbara 9.0 is about meme warfare, influencer psyops, and weaponised grievance loops.

Still, the gears are slipping. You can tell when they start banning phrases instead of addressing them. When they call "From the river to the sea" a hate crime, but drone strikes are defensive operations.

Let’s be honest: Edward Bernays and his type wouldn’t stand a chance in 2025. The man who once convinced women that smoking was liberation and that fluoride in the water was a triumph of modern hygiene would now get ratioed by a TikTok herbalist with an ironic mullet and 3 million followers.

Today’s audience is fractured, feral, and armed with screenshots. You can’t run an emotional false flag on TikTok without three autistic anarchists and an ex-UN weapons inspector debunking it by sundown.

Yes, the tools of influence remain—algorithms, influencers, bots that sound vaguely like Bari—but their aura of inevitability is gone. You can’t just slap "freedom" on an AI-guided missile or a biometric checkpoint and expect applause anymore.

Even with billions at their disposal, the architects of illusion are flailing. Their narratives don’t land—they collide, unravel, or get ratioed by memes of IDF bulldozers set to K-pop.

What once worked in the Age of Newsreels now falls apart in an age where one sarcastic rabbit with a blog post can dismantle a $10 million psyop with three paragraphs.

And here’s the kicker, friends: even with CBS, Substack, Spotify, and Zionist venture capital in her corner, Weiss still can’t win the narrative war. Because you can’t sell “free speech” and “liberty” while defending the IDF.

The soil remembers. The air knows. And the people are awake.

T.W. out.

Share

Further reading: