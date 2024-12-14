For months now, I’ve been watching Ross Coulthart’s reports on ‘mysterious’ drone activity, and more general UAP activities too. And then, more recently, we’ve had thousands of reports, presumably as the people start ‘looking up’ after watching News Nation. There is also, of course, the general public tendency to not report or document phenomena perceived as unremarkable until others begin doing so (the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon: once awareness is raised, people are primed to notice and report what they might have previously ignored.)

Senators, congressmen, and police are now personally observing and reporting these unexplained vehicles, presumed by many to be large commercial/industrial/military drones. Reports like this:

I’m not sure why the official didn’t use his cell phone to capture footage of the event. I would also like to see an interview with the official himself. Still, there are thousands of these reports, not just in the US.

But here’s the conundrum: Despite bureaucracies often being run by Midwits, I can’t believe they’re so incompetent as to ignore a simple public-calming measure. A temporary ban on non-government-approved drone flights would allow authorities to distinguish rogue operators from sanctioned ones easily.

There are many possible explanations for this surge in sightings and the lack of decisive action, but here are some of my speculations:

Distraction Hypothesis: Thousands of large (and very expensive) drones have been flying around up there for a while, but few noticed before News Nation and others started reporting on this subject. Now that they have been noticed, the government enjoys the distraction from their ethnic cleansing operations (ironically by drones) in foreign lands, even if this makes them look incompetent at home. As Iraq War protests raged in 2003, for example, the media churned out stories about newly uncovered UFO files. A public preoccupied with UFOs is possibly a public less critical of its government’s foreign interventions, or at least they may see it that way.

Cover-Up of Advanced UAPs: Actual advanced UAP/UFO sightings have been on the rise over the last year or so, and the large-scale deployment of regular military technology drones is creating noise (literally and metaphorically) to confuse that signal in the public’s collective mind—in other words, a Pysop/Cover-up. Such obfuscation tactics aren’t unprecedented. The military-industrial complex (MIC) has a long history of deploying decoy operations. Widespread deployment of drones could easily confuse and overwhelm public perception, ensuring that legitimate UAP sightings get lost in the fray.

Foreign Entity Testing: Most of these drones are from human foreign entities, testing the defences of the West. The US and other militaries have tried to irradicate them but are failing.

Whether it's a distraction, a cover-up, or a foreign incursion, this phenomenon deserves far more scrutiny than the platitudes our Midwit bureaucrats offer. But at this point, this is the least of my worries. Frankly, I’m hoping that these are all little craft from the great mothership that has come to save us all from WWIII, and they got lost on their way to Ukraine and Israel. Some hope.

