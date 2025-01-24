A funny story from Larry Ellison’s “fireside chat” last November:

‘You’ll all be on your best behaviour…the AI will figure it out’.

And here’s another funny story from good old Larry’s cosy chat:

‘A lot of pregnant women got the jab without knowing it…imagine that, ha, ha, ha’.

It's nice to know that the billionaire oligarchs, who now seem to be running the US—something we were told was a uniquely Russian phenomenon—are so cosy with the so-called regulators that they can manipulate them using such bad science. Oh, I forgot—it’s The Science™ these days, the weapon of meritocrats and their billionaire gangster bosses. They may have started as relatively lowly PayPal Mafia types, but now they run it all, poised to turn our world into a techno-fascist nightmare.

When these guys read dystopian science fiction books or watched the movie versions, they missed the cautionary tale bit and thought they were just great instruction manuals for global authoritarian social engineering.

If RFK Jr. and others like him aren’t appointed, I’m not sure how badly this will all end. But it will be bad.

Share

Further reading: