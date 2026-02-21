Whilst my UFO brain crenulation incident was entirely authentic and not, I repeat not, the result of fermented clover, I feel obliged to remind the surface population that during moments of geopolitical inconvenience, certain alphabet agencies have historically displayed a touching openness to imaginative storytelling, including but not limited to luminous discs in the firmament.

One need only glance back to that charming 1954 memorandum, typed in stern monospaced sincerity, where officials discussing a rather untidy episode in Guatemala suggested that, if necessary, a “big human interest story, like flying saucers” might be fabricated to pull attention away from less photogenic activities. It was bureaucratic poetry. While orchestras tuned up in Central America, someone helpfully proposed a cymbal crash in the sky. If the coup feels awkward, try a saucer. If the arrests are unsightly, release the sextuplets.

And now, as if booked by the same cosmic events coordinator who schedules eclipses around indictments, we’re promised the imminent unveiling of “the Alien Files.” The announcement glides in with that trademark Washington punctuality, arriving precisely as the Epstein class paperwork and a warming drumbeat with Iran provide the perfect mood lighting, and it hangs over the news cycle like a flag-wrapped mothership doing a slow ceremonial lap. I’m not saying history repeats itself. I’m saying it has a reliable chorus, and the chorus keeps showing up in a saucer.

The pattern is antique. During the Cold War, high-altitude aircraft became unidentified visitors. Radar blips acquired interplanetary citizenship. The public was invited to gaze upward while serious men moved pieces across the chessboard below. When confusion is useful, ambiguity becomes a national resource. A glowing object at thirty thousand feet has a way of calming inquiries at ground level.

As a rabbit who has personally undergone cranial crenulation by a metallic object of uncertain provenance, I am fully in favour of disclosure. I would love to know whether my awakening was divine, demonic, or the side effect of a classified “weather balloon” from Skunk Works. Yet I cannot ignore that in one dusty archive from 1954, someone calmly wrote that if distraction were required, flying saucers would do nicely.

So forgive me if I remain beneath this shed, whiskers attuned to both the heavens and the headlines. When the Alien Files are released, I shall read them carefully. I will examine every redaction, every footnote, every conveniently unresolved mystery. And if the sky lights up at precisely the moment some terrestrial inconvenience requires softening, I will applaud the show while keeping one eye on the orchestra pit.

All the world’s a psyop, and every glowing object gets its cue.

But let us be clear from within the burrow. One can have firsthand knowledge of little grey visitors, and I’m not referring to my ash-furred cousin Thistle-Whisker from the north field, and still recognise stage lighting when it sweeps across the crowd. The trick is not to surrender the heavens to the propagandists simply because they’ve learned how to book a spotlight.

