As they say in finance, “past performance is not indicative of future results.” Religions, communities, and ideas do evolve. That said, wise people ask hard questions about the past and build mental models that help them survive what may come.

This isn’t about individuals, whether born into or converted to any particular religion or ideology. Any thoughtful person who has travelled knows that there are good and bad people in every faith. I’ve personally welcomed Muslims, Jews, Christians, and atheists into my home, and would do so again.

This is about the history of an ideology, and the militant or fundamentalist leaders who, in the right circumstances, can lead entire populations into ethnic cleansing, oppression, and conquest.

From the 8th to the 19th centuries, Islamic conquests reshaped large parts of Europe—from al-Andalus and Sicily to the Balkans and the French coast. While modern narratives often romanticise these eras as "Golden Ages" of tolerance and learning, the historical record reveals conquest, forced conversions, dhimmi subjugation, slave raids, and cultural suppression. Millions of Europeans were enslaved or displaced, and religious minorities lived under unequal legal systems. Though some coexistence occurred, it was shaped by dominance and strategic pragmatism. Understanding this complex past challenges today’s idealised portrayals and offers a more grounded view of ideology, power, and historical memory.

Thirty years ago (I haven’t checked recently), “Islamic Civilisations” was taught in UK schools as part of the highly politicised National Curriculum—one aligned with Tony Blair’s (Build Back Better) vision of economic growth through Pakistani and other Islamic immigration. As you can imagine, the focus was “they gave us algebra” and “look at the pretty architecture” tropes. The Islamic conquest of parts of Europe was spun as a sort of gift—a “Golden Age” of tolerance and brilliance—topped off with the story of Andalusian Convivencia. However, was the Islamic conquest of Europe the joyful liberation and enlightenment portrayed by ideologues?

Iberian Peninsula (Al-Andalus, 8th–15th Centuries)

Background

In 711, Muslim forces (mainly Berber troops under Tariq ibn Ziyad and Arab forces under Musa ibn Nusayr) crossed from North Africa and invaded the Visigothic Kingdom of Hispania. Within a few years, nearly all of the Iberian Peninsula fell under Islamic control, marking the birth of al-Andalus (Muslim-ruled Spain). This Islamic rule endured in various forms from 711 until the final Christian Reconquista of Granada in 1492 (Watt & Cachia, 1977, p. 57; Collins, 1983, pp. 151–153; Kennedy, 1996, pp. 1–5; Menocal, 2002, p. 34).

Military Invasion and Initial Control

The initial invasion was rapid and decisive. After landing in April 711, Tariq’s army defeated the Visigothic King Roderic at the Battle of Guadalete (711), effectively destroying the Visigothic central power (Collins, 1983, pp. 149–151; Kennedy, 1996, p. 8; Chronicle of 754, trans. Wolf, 2009, §73–81). Muslim forces then swept through major cities: Córdoba fell in 711, Toledo (the Visigoth capital) in 712, and by 713 Theodemir (Tudmir), a Visigoth noble, negotiated the local surrender treaty in southeastern Spain (see Treaty of Orihuela, 713) (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 10–12; Fletcher, 2006, pp. 17–18; Chronicle of 754, §87). By 718, the conquerors controlled most of the peninsula, with only the mountainous far north (Asturias) remaining under independent Christian nobles (Collins, 1983, p. 154; Kennedy, 1996, p. 14).

Muslim forces even pushed into Septimania (southwestern Gaul), taking Narbonne in 719 and raiding into Aquitaine until halted at Toulouse (721) and Tours (732). Despite the defeat at Tours (Poitiers) in 732 by Charles Martel, the Umayyads retained a foothold in southern Gaul for a time and continued to hold Septimania until the Franks expelled them in 759 (Fouracre, 2000, pp. 110–112; Collins, 1983, p. 163; Kennedy, 1996, p. 24).

Under Umayyad generals and the first governors (walis) of al-Andalus (such as Abd al-Aziz ibn Musa), initial control was secured through capitulation treaties with Gothic lords and the swift garrisoning of key cities (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 12–13; Chronicle of 754, §91–94). Contemporary accounts (Chronicle of 754) indicate resistance was minimal after the Visigothic elite was decapitated; many cities opened their gates, sometimes aided by Jewish communities or dissenting Visigoths (Kennedy, 1996, p. 14; Wolf, 2009, p. 166). The Treaty of Orihuela/Tudmir (713) exemplifies the terms: the local Christian ruler kept authority and the people kept their religion in exchange for tribute and a pledge not to aid the enemies of the Muslims (Kennedy, 1996, p. 11; Wolf, 2009, pp. 185–187). Where cities resisted (e.g. Mérida, Saragossa), sieges and bloodshed ensued (Chronicle of 754, §91; Collins, 1983, p. 154). When Narbonne fell, "the inhabitants of the city were slaughtered" (Collins, 1983, p. 163).

Political Consolidation and Administrative Domination

By 718, the conquered lands were organised as a province of the Umayyad Caliphate (Kennedy, 1996, p. 16). Muslim governors (based first in Seville, later Córdoba) established administrative domination over al-Andalus (Collins, 1983, p. 157; Kennedy, 1996, p. 16). In 756, the exiled Umayyad prince Abd al-Rahman I declared himself Emir of Córdoba, making al-Andalus an independent Islamic state (Watt & Cachia, 1977, p. 58; Kennedy, 1996, pp. 34–35). The emirate solidified political control, quelling internal revolts and rival claimants by 781 (Kennedy, 1996, p. 40). The state reached its apogee as the Caliphate of Córdoba (929–1031), a centralised monarchy with a sophisticated bureaucracy (Kennedy, 1996, p. 151; Menocal, 2002, p. 41).

Visigothic administrative units were largely preserved but staffed by Muslim governors or local lords loyal to the new regime (Kennedy, 1996, p. 12). Córdoba became the capital, growing into a metropolis (Menocal, 2002, pp. 36–37). Arab and Berber settlers were allocated land confiscated from Gothic nobility; garrison towns were established (Collins, 1983, p. 157; Kennedy, 1996, pp. 13–14). The tax system was reorganised: kharaj (land tax) and jizya (poll tax) on non-Muslims (Kennedy, 1996, p. 46). Local Christian and Jewish elites who cooperated often retained property and influence by becoming tribute-paying vassals (e.g., Theodemir’s family in Murcia) (Kennedy, 1996, p. 12; Wolf, 2009, pp. 185–187).

Al-Andalus was divided into provinces (kuras or marches), each under a governor (wali or qa’id) (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 16–17). A professional army and network of fortified cities maintained order (Collins, 1983, p. 159; Kennedy, 1996, p. 39). By the 10th century, the state had a complex bureaucracy; Córdoba boasted libraries, schools, and grand infrastructure (e.g. the Great Mosque of Córdoba, founded 785) (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 151–153; Menocal, 2002, pp. 41–43).

Cultural and Religious Subjugation

Non-Muslim inhabitants (the majority in early centuries) were designated dhimmis – “protected” but second-class subjects. They paid jizya and kharaj and were allowed to practice their faith, managing their own communal affairs (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 47–48; Fletcher, 2006, p. 61). Early rulers were relatively tolerant: churches remained open and the Visigothic Church hierarchy survived under Muslim approval (Fletcher, 2006, p. 62; Kennedy, 1996, p. 48). New bishops were appointed with caliphal permission (Kennedy, 1996, p. 48). Local councils functioned, and Christians sometimes served as officials or translators (Menocal, 2002, p. 45).

Dhimmis faced significant restrictions and cultural pressure (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 48–50): heavy taxes, bars on office, social inferiority (no arms, no horses, legal disabilities), required to wear distinctive clothing (Pact of Umar: see Cohen, 1999, p. 197). Public Christian expressions were restricted; new churches were rarely permitted (Fletcher, 2006, p. 62). Many churches in captured cities were converted into mosques; the Church of Córdoba became the Great Mosque (Menocal, 2002, p. 49; Kennedy, 1996, p. 156).

The conquered population initially remained mostly Christian (Mozarabs) (Fletcher, 2006, p. 65). Over the generations, many converted to Islam, whether for social mobility or to escape taxes (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 49–50; Fletcher, 2006, p. 66). By the 10th–11th centuries, Muslims were a majority in al-Andalus, including many native converts (Kennedy, 1996, p. 50; Fletcher, 2006, p. 67). Arabic became the lingua franca; Christians adopted Arab dress and customs (Mozarabs = “Arabized”) (Menocal, 2002, p. 46; Fletcher, 2006, p. 68). Some Christians resisted – e.g. the Martyrs of Córdoba (851–859), executed for public anti-Islamic statements (Kennedy, 1996, p. 51; Fletcher, 2006, p. 74).

Tolerance waned under the Almoravids (1086–1147) and Almohads (1147–1269), who enforced stricter policies. Under Almohad rule, Christians and Jews faced persecution, forced conversions, or exile; churches and synagogues were demolished (Fletcher, 2006, p. 105; Kennedy, 1996, p. 260). In the 12th century, Almohads demanded conversion or departure; many Mozarabs fled to Christian kingdoms (e.g., Toledo after 1085) (Kennedy, 1996, p. 261; Fletcher, 2006, p. 106).

Resistance, Revolt, or Reconquest

Christian resistance began almost immediately in Asturias; legend holds Pelayo’s victory at Covadonga (722) halted Umayyad incursion and founded the Kingdom of Asturias (Collins, 1983, p. 173; Fletcher, 2006, p. 42). Christian enclaves (Asturias, León, Navarre, Catalonia) gradually expanded (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 65–66; Collins, 1983, p. 177). Periodic uprisings in al-Andalus were led more by Muslim or recently converted factions (e.g., Umar ibn Hafsun’s revolt, 880s–early 900s) than by Christian dhimmis (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 83–84).

The Reconquista was a centuries-long process (8th–15th c.) of intermittent warfare (Fletcher, 2006, pp. 89–90). Major turning points: capture of Barcelona (801), León’s expansion, Battle of Las Navas de Tolosa (1212) (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 188–191). By the early 13th century, Muslim power fractured into taifa states (Kennedy, 1996, p. 194; Fletcher, 2006, p. 94). Toledo fell to Castile (1085), Saragossa to Aragon (1118), Valencia (1238), Córdoba (1236), Seville (1248) (Kennedy, 1996, pp. 188–191). By 1250, only Granada remained Muslim, surviving as a vassal for two more centuries (Fletcher, 2006, p. 97). Granada fell in 1492, ending Islamic rule (Kennedy, 1996, p. 205; Menocal, 2002, p. 151).

Muslim counter-attacks (Almoravids/Almohads) sometimes reversed Christian gains (Kennedy, 1996, p. 206). Some Muslim communities preferred negotiation/vassalage to destruction (e.g. surrender of Valencia, 1238) (Fletcher, 2006, p. 102). Warfare was brutal; mass expulsions or forced conversions followed the Christian reconquest. After 1492, Muslims remaining in Spain as converts (Moriscos) faced suspicion and eventual expulsion (1609) (Kamen, 1996, p. 28; Fletcher, 2006, p. 129).

Sicily and Southern Italy (9th–11th Centuries)

Background

The island of Sicily and parts of southern Italy experienced Islamic conquest in the 9th century. Sicily was a Byzantine province; internal strife (notably the rebellion of commander Euphemius) led to an Aghlabid invasion from North Africa. Over a 75-year campaign, Muslim forces conquered Sicily, establishing the Emirate of Sicily. Islamic rule lasted from c. 827 to the Norman reconquest (1061–1091); Muslim control of peninsular southern Italy was limited and brief (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 7–8; Abulafia, 1988, pp. 14–16; Norwich, 1992, p. 24).

Military Invasion and Initial Control

In 827, the Aghlabid governor of Ifriqiya (Tunisia), at Euphemius’s request, landed an Arab-Berber force in Sicily under Asad ibn al-Furat. This began the Muslim-Byzantine war for Sicily (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 8–9; Norwich, 1992, p. 39). Palermo fell in 831, becoming the Muslim capital (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 10; Abulafia, 1988, p. 20). The campaign continued: Enna (859), Syracuse (878), and Taormina (902) fell in succession (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 11–13; Abulafia, 1988, p. 23). The conquest was complete by 902, though isolated Byzantine resistance lingered until 965 (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 13).

Muslim armies faced tough resistance (Syracuse withstood several sieges), but gained reinforcements and support from some disaffected locals (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 9; Norwich, 1992, pp. 42–44). The invaders included North Africans, Andalusians, and possibly Persians (Abulafia, 1988, p. 18). Palermo’s fall yielded great booty, and it was fortified and renamed al-Madinah (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 10; Amari, 1933, p. 237). The fall of Syracuse was notably brutal, with widespread slaughter and enslavement, and its churches looted or converted to mosques (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 12; Abulafia, 1988, p. 23).

After the conquest, Muslims garrisoned the major towns and took Malta (870) (Abulafia, 1988, p. 21). Calabria was raided and an Emirate of Bari (847–871) briefly established (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 17; Norwich, 1992, p. 41).

Political Consolidation and Administrative Domination

Sicily was governed nominally by the Aghlabids and then the Fatimids of North Africa, but from 948 by the semi-autonomous Kalbid dynasty (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 13–15; Abulafia, 1988, p. 25). The island was divided into administrative districts (“val” or “wilaya”): Val di Mazara, Val di Noto, Val Demone, which preserved older Byzantine themata boundaries under Arabic names (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 17; Abulafia, 1988, pp. 25–26).

Palermo became the seat of government, flourishing as a cosmopolitan capital with mosques, palaces, and bustling markets (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 14–15; Abulafia, 1988, p. 27). The diwan (bureaucracy) system for tax collection and governance was introduced (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 15). Sicilian agriculture was transformed with new crops (citrus, sugarcane, cotton) and irrigation techniques (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 18–19; Abulafia, 1988, p. 34).

The Kalbid emirs balanced a mixed population; Greek Christian officials were retained in some posts (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 16; Abulafia, 1988, p. 30). The urban elites became predominantly Muslim, especially in western and southern Sicily (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 19). Sicily became a naval base: Muslim fleets raided the mainland and as far as Rome’s outskirts (846), sacking St. Peter’s (though not occupying it) (Norwich, 1992, p. 54; Metcalfe, 2009, p. 18).

Cultural and Religious Subjugation

Islamic Sicily blended cultures, but Christians and Jews became dhimmis, required to pay jizya and submit to Muslim authority (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 15; Abulafia, 1988, p. 31). Christians were not expelled; rural Sicilians often became subjects of new Arab landlords (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 18). Churches in towns were sometimes converted to mosques (Palermo reportedly had many by the 10th c.), but wholesale destruction was rare (Abulafia, 1988, p. 35; Metcalfe, 2009, p. 16). Extant churches usually functioned, but new churches required permission and public Christian rituals were curtailed (no bells or processions, as in al-Andalus) (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 17; Abulafia, 1988, p. 35).

Islamization advanced unevenly: the west and south converted more rapidly, while Val Demone (northeast) remained staunchly Greek Christian (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 18; Abulafia, 1988, p. 36). By 1050, Arabic sources report that most inhabitants spoke Arabic, but not all were Muslim (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 18; al-Idrisi, cited in Amari, 1933, p. 421). Sicily was praised by geographer al-Idrisi for its prosperity and cosmopolitan culture (Amari, 1933, pp. 420–421).

Christian communities “largely resisted Islamization” in the centre and east, retaining their Greek liturgy (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 19; Abulafia, 1988, p. 36). The Kalbid emirs were relatively tolerant, and the emirate became a centre of learning and syncretic culture (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 19; Abulafia, 1988, p. 37). Still, Muslims held primary power and Christian communities were taxed and subordinate (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 17).

By the Norman conquest (late 11th c.), a substantial Muslim population existed, especially in western Sicily (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 20; Abulafia, 1988, p. 38). The Christian church infrastructure survived in many areas, facilitating the Norman revival of Christianity (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 22; Norwich, 1992, p. 93).

Resistance, Revolt, or Reconquest

Indigenous Christian revolt was rare; resistance came mainly from Byzantine attempts to recover Sicily and local Muslim factional strife (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 21; Abulafia, 1988, p. 41). Byzantine expeditions in the 9th–10th c. recaptured some towns briefly, but failed to dislodge the Muslims (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 21; Norwich, 1992, p. 67). Muslim factionalism (Arab vs. Berber, dynastic disputes) caused instability but did not lead to Christian reconquest (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 22; Abulafia, 1988, p. 43).

The Norman reconquest (1061–1091), led by Robert Guiscard and Roger de Hauteville, came when the emirate was weakened by internal strife (the last Kalbid emir deposed in 1053) (Norwich, 1992, p. 105; Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 22–23). The Muslim population resisted, but Norman military superiority and some local Christian support led to a gradual conquest. Palermo fell in 1072 after a long siege (Norwich, 1992, pp. 110–112; Metcalfe, 2009, p. 23). The final Muslim stronghold, Noto, surrendered in 1091 (Norwich, 1992, p. 122; Metcalfe, 2009, p. 24).

Aftermath was distinctive: Normans retained many Muslim administrators, artisans, and soldiers, creating a syncretic court with Arabic, Latin, and Greek as official languages (Metcalfe, 2009, pp. 24–25; Abulafia, 1988, pp. 45–47). Over the 12th century, Muslim communities persisted in Sicily, especially the west; some were deported to Lucera (Apulia) by Frederick II in the 1220s (Metcalfe, 2009, p. 27; Abulafia, 1988, p. 53). By the late 13th c., Islam as a public religion had disappeared from Sicily.

Parts of France: Septimania and Provence (8th–10th Centuries)

Military Invasion and Initial Control

After overrunning Spain, Umayyad armies crossed into Gaul in the 720s. In 719, Muslim forces captured Narbonne (Arbuna), capital of Septimania (Collins, 1983, p. 163; Fouracre, 2000, p. 110; Kennedy, 1996, p. 24). Over the next decade, they occupied Béziers, Agde, Lodève, and possibly Carcassonne and Nîmes, annexing Septimania as the northern frontier of al-Andalus (Lewis, 2008, pp. 151–153; Collins, 1983, p. 163). From these bases, Muslims raided Aquitaine, Bordeaux (732), and as far as Autun in Burgundy (725) (Lewis, 2008, p. 153; Fouracre, 2000, p. 111).

The high-water mark was the Battle of Tours/Poitiers (732), where Charles Martel halted the Umayyads’ advance (Lewis, 2008, pp. 154–155; Fouracre, 2000, p. 112). The Umayyads held Septimania until the Franks expelled them from Narbonne in 759 (Collins, 1983, p. 163; Fouracre, 2000, p. 112).

During occupation, Muslims governed through the existing Gallo-Visigothic order: local Gothic counts who submitted remained as vassals (Kennedy, 1996, p. 27; Collins, 1983, p. 164). Narbonne’s capture was facilitated by internal dissent. Muslim rule was tenuous, reliant on reinforcements from Spain and alliances with local nobles (Kennedy, 1996, p. 27; Fouracre, 2000, p. 110). After 732, their grip weakened as Frankish power grew.

Separately, in the late 9th and 10th centuries, a band of Andalusian adventurers founded Fraxinetum (La Garde-Freinet) in Provence (Cahen, 1965, pp. 127–129; Constable, 1996, pp. 104–106). In c. 889, Muslims seized a coastal fortress and created a pirate enclave that lasted c. 85 years (Constable, 1996, pp. 104–105; Lewis, 2008, p. 226). The Fraxinetum Muslims raided Provence, Alpine passes, and into Italy and Switzerland, controlling key mountain strongholds (Constable, 1996, pp. 106–108; Lewis, 2008, p. 226).

Political Consolidation and Administrative Domination

In Septimania, Muslim rule was brief; the region was likely attached to al-Andalus as a frontier emirate, with Narbonne as its capital under a wali (governor) from Córdoba (Kennedy, 1996, p. 27; Collins, 1983, p. 164). The occupiers fortified Narbonne and possibly garrisoned other towns (Collins, 1983, p. 164). Consolidation was limited: coins were minted, the khutba (Friday sermon) was said in Narbonne’s mosque, and local Gothic counts ruled as vassals (Lewis, 2008, p. 156; Kennedy, 1996, p. 27). Ultimately, Carolingian counterattacks ended Muslim rule (Fouracre, 2000, p. 112).

In Fraxinetum, Muslims created a mini-frontier state. They fortified mountain passes and exacted tribute from nearby villages (Constable, 1996, pp. 107–108). The Arabic geographer Ibn Hawqal mentions “mountains of the Franks” held by mujahideen in a permanent ribat (Ibn Hawqal, trans. Kramers, 1967, p. 47). Fraxinetum’s rulers controlled trade routes and practised large-scale slave-raiding (Lewis, 2008, p. 226; Constable, 1996, p. 108).

Cultural and Religious Subjugation

In Septimania, Muslims likely respected the dhimmi framework as in al-Andalus: Christians were subjugated but not annihilated (Kennedy, 1996, p. 27). Churches were turned into mosques (Narbonne’s cathedral was reportedly a mosque), and tribute was imposed (Collins, 1983, p. 164; Lewis, 2008, p. 156). The Chronicle of Moissac laments “the sacrilege of the Saracens,” and local Christian leaders reportedly revolted or collaborated depending on circumstance (Chronicle of Moissac, ed. Kurth, 1886, s.a. 725, 759). Jews in Narbonne welcomed the Muslims as it freed them from previous persecution (Roth, 1932, p. 35).

Fraxinetum’s regime was predatory: the focus was on slave-raiding and plunder, not systematic governance (Constable, 1996, p. 108; Lewis, 2008, p. 227). Christian villagers were enslaved and monasteries targeted; the abduction of Abbot Maiolus of Cluny (972) for ransom is well documented (Constable, 1996, p. 108; Lewis, 2008, p. 227). Churches were pillaged and Christian symbols desecrated (Constable, 1996, p. 108).

Resistance, Revolt, or Reconquest

In Septimania, resistance came from the Carolingians and Gothic nobles (Collins, 1983, p. 164; Fouracre, 2000, p. 112). Odo of Aquitaine won at Toulouse (721), Charles Martel at Tours (732), and Pepin the Short reconquered Narbonne (759) (Lewis, 2008, pp. 153–156). Narbonne’s Christians revolted internally in 759, opening the gates to Pepin (Collins, 1983, p. 164; Fouracre, 2000, p. 112).

The Fraxinetum Muslims were expelled by a coalition of Provencal and Lombard nobles at the Battle of Tourtour (973), following the kidnapping of Maiolus, which galvanised local resistance (Constable, 1996, p. 109; Lewis, 2008, p. 228). Muslim fortifications were razed, survivors enslaved, and the region was resettled by Christians (Constable, 1996, p. 109; Lewis, 2008, p. 228).

In France, Islamic conquests were short-lived, with recurring patterns including the exploitation of local divisions and rapid Christian reconquest. Churches were converted to mosques and then reconsecrated after liberation (Collins, 1983, p. 164; Fouracre, 2000, p. 112).

The Balkans Under Ottoman Rule (14th–19th Centuries)

Background

The Balkans—including Bosnia, Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Wallachia, and parts of Hungary—fell under Islamic conquest by the Ottoman Turks from the mid-14th to the 16th centuries. Ottoman rule endured in most regions for centuries, profoundly shaping the region’s society and demography (Sugar, 1977, pp. 10–14; Finkel, 2005, pp. 35–45; Shaw, 1976, pp. 39–40; Fine, 1994, pp. 419–423).

Military Invasion and Initial Control

The Ottomans first crossed into Europe in the 1350s, taking Gallipoli (1354) during a Byzantine civil war (Finkel, 2005, p. 35; Sugar, 1977, p. 11; Shaw, 1976, p. 39). They seized Adrianople (Edirne) in 1362, making it their European capital (Finkel, 2005, p. 37; Sugar, 1977, p. 11). Key victories at the Maritsa (1371) and Kosovo (1389) crushed Serbian-led armies and opened the way for vassalization and conquest of Bulgaria, Macedonia, and parts of Wallachia (Fine, 1994, pp. 419–421; Shaw, 1976, pp. 42–43).

The fall of Constantinople (1453) was the symbolic climax of the conquest; Sultan Mehmed II’s forces sacked the city, and thousands were killed or enslaved (Finkel, 2005, pp. 69–70; Shaw, 1976, p. 60). Subsequent campaigns subjugated Greece (Athens, Morea by 1460), Bosnia (1463), Albania (1479), and much of Hungary (Buda, 1541) (Fine, 1994, pp. 569–573; Shaw, 1976, pp. 61–63). Wallachia and Moldavia became tributary vassals after resisting unsuccessfully (notably Vlad Dracula’s campaigns, 1462) (Finkel, 2005, p. 123).

Initial Ottoman control was achieved via force and vassalage: defeated lords were allowed to rule as vassals until rebellion or dynastic extinction prompted direct rule (Finkel, 2005, pp. 42–44; Shaw, 1976, p. 44). Garrison forces (Janissaries, sipahi cavalry) were stationed in key fortresses, and the timar (fief) system gave military officers control over conquered lands in exchange for service (Sugar, 1977, pp. 14–16; Shaw, 1976, pp. 46–47). Many local fortresses were rebuilt or expanded for defence and administration (Fine, 1994, p. 433; Finkel, 2005, p. 48).

Political Consolidation and Administrative Domination

After conquest, the Balkans were integrated as Ottoman provinces (beylerbeyliks/eyalets such as Rumelia, Bosnia, Budin), governed by pashas appointed by the sultan (Shaw, 1976, p. 58; Sugar, 1977, p. 15). The administration combined Islamic law (Sharia) with local customs (kanun), enforced through a comprehensive network of qadis (judges) and officials (Finkel, 2005, p. 86; Shaw, 1976, p. 58).

The Devşirme system (child levy) was a hallmark of Ottoman rule: Christian boys were conscripted, converted to Islam, and trained as Janissaries or administrators (Finkel, 2005, pp. 86–87; Sugar, 1977, pp. 26–27). This “blood tax” reinforced domination, while creating a loyal state elite (Shaw, 1976, p. 65).

The Ottoman state transplanted Muslim settlers into strategic regions, especially in Thrace, Macedonia, and Bosnia (Sugar, 1977, pp. 18–19; Fine, 1994, p. 479). The millet system organised non-Muslim communities (mainly Orthodox Christians) as religious-civic entities under their own leaders but subordinate to the state (Finkel, 2005, pp. 94–95; Shaw, 1976, p. 62). The Greek Patriarch of Constantinople became the sultan’s official representative for all Orthodox Christians (Finkel, 2005, p. 95).

Ottoman rule brought heavy taxation, especially for non-Muslims (jizya, plus additional taxes in cash and kind), and recruited men and material for the state’s benefit (Sugar, 1977, p. 25; Shaw, 1976, pp. 60–61). Ottoman architecture, urbanism, and infrastructure transformed many cities (bazaars, baths, mosques) (Finkel, 2005, pp. 115–117).

Cultural and Religious Subjugation

Christians in the Balkans were dhimmis: tolerated but subordinate. The millet system institutionalised their status (Finkel, 2005, p. 95; Sugar, 1977, p. 24). They paid the jizya tax and were excluded from the military (except via devşirme) (Finkel, 2005, p. 96; Shaw, 1976, p. 63).

Churches were converted into mosques as a symbol of Ottoman triumph (e.g., Hagia Sophia in Constantinople, St. Sophia in Thessaloniki, the Parthenon in Athens) (Mango, 2000, p. 121; Fine, 1994, pp. 544–545). Christians faced numerous restrictions: they could not build new churches without permission, ring bells, bear arms, or ride horses in Muslim presence (Finkel, 2005, p. 97; Sugar, 1977, p. 28). They were often required to wear distinctive clothing and could not testify against Muslims in court (Shaw, 1976, pp. 63–64; Finkel, 2005, p. 97).

Most Balkan Christians remained Christian, but there were significant conversions to Islam, especially in Bosnia and Albania, due to social, economic, and political incentives (Fine, 1994, pp. 480–481; Sugar, 1977, p. 21). The devşirme, while traumatic, created a Muslim elite of Christian origin with no ties to the local population (Finkel, 2005, p. 87).

Ottoman policy generally avoided mass forced conversion, but occasional coercion and episodic persecution occurred, especially in border regions or under crisis (Sugar, 1977, pp. 24–25). Blasphemy, apostasy, or proselytising Muslims was punishable by death, leading to cases of Christian “neo-martyrs” who resisted conversion (Vryonis, 1971, pp. 238–241).

The devşirme system was deeply resented as a “blood tax” (Finkel, 2005, p. 88; Sugar, 1977, p. 27). The removal, conversion, and loss of children was a powerful reminder of Christian subjugation.

Resistance, Revolt, or Reconquest

There were numerous revolts and resistances—some led by dispossessed nobles, Orthodox clergy, or peasant bands (notably the Serbian uprisings, Greek War of Independence, and resistance in Albania under Skanderbeg) (Fine, 1994, p. 483; Finkel, 2005, p. 128; Shaw, 1976, pp. 117–121). These were often brutally suppressed until the Ottoman state weakened in the 18th–19th centuries. The Balkan national revivals and wars of independence ultimately ended Ottoman rule in the region by the early 20th century (Sugar, 1977, pp. 119–123).

Additional notes on The Barbary Slave Trade (16th–19th centuries)

Who Were the Barbary Slavers?

The Barbary Coast refers to the North African Muslim states of Algiers, Tunis, Tripoli, and (nominally) Morocco, which were part of the Ottoman Empire or semi-independent Muslim polities.

The slave traders and pirates (often called "corsairs") operating from these ports were almost exclusively Muslim, primarily Arabs, Berbers, and Turks, but also included some renegade Europeans who had converted to Islam.

The leadership, crews, and slave markets were all governed by Islamic law and custom.

Who Was Enslaved?

The vast majority of those captured and sold by Barbary slavers were white, Christian Europeans (men, women, and children), seized in coastal raids or captured at sea.

Some black Africans and Jews were also enslaved, but the overwhelming focus was on Christian Europeans due to religious justification and profit.

Motivation and Justification

The trade was explicitly justified as part of jihad (holy war) against Christian Europe, and as retaliation for Christian corsairing and earlier Crusades.

Islamic law permitted the enslavement of non-Muslims (dhimmis or harbis), and ransoming Christian captives was a profitable business.

Many captives were forcibly converted, ransomed, or kept as slaves (galley slaves, domestic labour, harem slaves, etc.).

Scale and Impact

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, historians estimate that 1–1.25 million Europeans were captured and enslaved by the Barbary pirates.

Major coastal areas of Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, and the British Isles were depopulated by constant raiding.

Some famous incidents include the sack of Baltimore, Ireland (1631), and the “Turkish Abductions” of Iceland (1627).

