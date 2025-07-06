A recent U.S. study looked at the gut bacteria of over 400 babies just a few months old. Shockingly, about one in four babies had no Bifidobacteria at all, and 92% were missing a key type, B. infantis, which is crucial for a healthy baby gut.

The researchers found three main groups:

About a quarter of babies had a high abundance of beneficial bifidobacteria (B. breve and others) and experienced the lowest rates of allergies, eczema, and asthma by age two.

Around a third had only some bifidobacteria (mostly B. longum) and were more than three times as likely to have allergies or asthma.

The biggest group, almost 40%, had practically no bifidobacteria. Instead, their guts were filled with less friendly bacteria, such as Clostridium perfringens, and carried more genes that make bacteria resistant to antibiotics. These babies also had a high risk of allergies.

One surprising finding: For babies born vaginally, breastfeeding helped them grow healthy bifidos. But for C-section babies, breastfeeding seemed to make it harder for good bifidobacteria to grow, leaving room for harmful bacteria to take over.

Babies lacking sufficient bifidobacteria produced fewer beneficial substances that help calm the immune system. They also exhibited other signs of gut imbalance. Having B. breve seemed to provide significant protection against allergies, while B. longum helped, but not as much.

In simple terms, this study reveals that many U.S. babies today begin life without sufficient Bifidobacteria. These good gut bacteria help train the immune system, protect against allergies, and support healthy metabolism and brain development. Babies missing these bugs are more likely to develop allergies, asthma, and other issues by age two. C-sections and modern feeding practices make it worse, and once families lose these bacteria, they’re harder to get back. Helping babies obtain more B. breve and B. infantis early on may be an easy way to reduce the risk of allergies, obesity, and autoimmune disorders.

