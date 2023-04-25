Share this post9/11-CIA Connection?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9/11-CIA Connection?The GrayZone: "At least two 9/11 hijackers had been recruited into a joint CIA-Saudi intelligence operation that was covered up at the highest level, according to an explosive new court filing". Mathew AldredApr 25, 2023∙ Paid11Share this post9/11-CIA Connection?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in