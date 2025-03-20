MAHA needs to correct this asap:

Issue with the IOM's Calculation: The Institute of Medicine (IOM) set the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for vitamin D at 600 IU per day , assuming it would ensure that 97.5% of individuals maintain a serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) level of 50 nmol/L or more . This was based on data from 10 vitamin D supplementation studies conducted in northern latitudes during winter, analyzing 32 study averages.

Critical Statistical Error: The IOM incorrectly interpreted the statistical lower bound. Their method ensured that 97.5% of study averages (not individuals) would exceed 50 nmol/L. However, individual variation in vitamin D response is significant. The correct statistical approach indicates that 600 IU only ensures 97.5% of individuals exceed 26.8 nmol/L , which is far below the intended 50 nmol/L threshold.

Revised Estimation of Required Vitamin D Intake: A much higher dose —estimated at 8,895 IU per day —may be necessary to ensure 97.5% of individuals reach 50 nmol/L. This is far above the IOM's RDA (600 IU) and even the tolerable upper intake level (4,000 IU) , indicating a major flaw in the current recommendation.

Public Health Implications: The underestimation of vitamin D needs means that a significant portion of the population remains deficient , failing to meet bone health and disease prevention targets. Canadian studies confirm this issue: even with supplementation, 10–15% of participants had serum 25(OH)D levels below 50 nmol/L, when the correct application of the RDA should have kept this under 2.5%.

Conclusion & Recommendation: The RDA for vitamin D needs to be reconsidered and revised to reflect the correct statistical approach. Failure to do so misguides public health policies and may contribute to widespread vitamin D deficiency and associated health risks.



When deciding how much Vitamin D to supplement, consider this: If you lived near the equator—where our ancestors came from—and spent much of the day in the sun, your body could produce 20,000 to 30,000 IU of Vitamin D daily. Now, think about how much sunlight you actually get each day. In most regions above 35° latitude, winter sunlight contains too little UVB for Vitamin D production, making supplementation vital.

