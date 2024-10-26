This month’s poll from Gallup on US Elections:
Eighty-four percent of Americans want voter ID, and 83% want proof of citizenship. So who are the 16% of Americans wagging the dog?
No democracy is perfect, but for any democracy to endure, its elections must be trusted by the people. Fortunately, 84% of Americans seem to understand this, so all is not lost—yet. I assume the 16% opposing these measures are the Wokesters who have somehow taken control of most institutions across the West. These individuals pose numerous threats to society’s well-being, as we’ve seen disturbingly over recent years of authoritarian overreach.
If the current trajectory persists, society risks collapsing into a form of lawless chaos reminiscent of the Wild West, as public trust in political institutions hits rock bottom. The 16% are so detached from reality that they fail to recognize their own precarious position in such a survival-of-the-fittest scenario. My concern, however, isn’t for them; it’s for the innocents who inevitably become collateral damage in such lawless circumstances.
Am I being hyperbolic, or am I describing a realistic scenario?
The split between Republicans that want voter ID and Democrats that do not is a glaring example of the split in America. What I would like is an honest and open response to why a high percentage of Democrats do not believe voter photo ID and citizenship registration is required to maintain sovereignty of our Democratic Republic. That question also applies to open vs closed borders.
The 16% are either those who keep putting themselves in danger with poisonous shots or the manipulators who are smart enough to keep these types of opinions to themselves.
If the 16% are those you keep getting poison shots, I am sorry for them.