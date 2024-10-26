This month’s poll from Gallup on US Elections:

Eighty-four percent of Americans want voter ID, and 83% want proof of citizenship. So who are the 16% of Americans wagging the dog?

No democracy is perfect, but for any democracy to endure, its elections must be trusted by the people. Fortunately, 84% of Americans seem to understand this, so all is not lost—yet. I assume the 16% opposing these measures are the Wokesters who have somehow taken control of most institutions across the West. These individuals pose numerous threats to society’s well-being, as we’ve seen disturbingly over recent years of authoritarian overreach.

If the current trajectory persists, society risks collapsing into a form of lawless chaos reminiscent of the Wild West, as public trust in political institutions hits rock bottom. The 16% are so detached from reality that they fail to recognize their own precarious position in such a survival-of-the-fittest scenario. My concern, however, isn’t for them; it’s for the innocents who inevitably become collateral damage in such lawless circumstances.

Am I being hyperbolic, or am I describing a realistic scenario?

