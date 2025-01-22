What materials are they using to build these embassies—gold? What’s wrong with concrete or, in this case, Sudanese sun-dried mud bricks?

Or maybe the real question is: who got the contract?

If Elon reads this, I’ll do it for $783 million less.

Incidentally, South Sudan's GDP in 2023 was estimated at $2.3 billion (nominal). The embassy's budget alone represents approximately 34% of the country's entire GDP. What must the South Sudanese people think of America spending such an exorbitant amount on an embassy while many of them face starvation?

According to the September 2023 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, acute food insecurity remains worrying: 46.3 per cent of the population are experiencing high levels of food insecurity classified as crisis or worse, particularly in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile and Lakes States. This is projected to deteriorate during the lean season between April to July 2024 when 56.3 per cent of the population is expected to be severely food insecure. Relatedly, severe and moderate acute malnutrition continued affecting about 1.65 million children, up 15 per cent from 2022.

If you were starving to death, and you saw $783 million being spent by foreigners on a building in your country, what would you think of those people? Would you be impressed?

As of January 2025, the United States' national debt has surpassed $36 trillion, exceeding the country's total economic output. This translates to a debt per capita of approximately $106,231, based on an estimated U.S. population of 337 million.

But I guess the U.S. can just keep printing more dollars, and the world will keep valuing them forever... right?

