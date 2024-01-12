Share this post53% of American Adults believe it is likely that COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther53% of American Adults believe it is likely that COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths I guess the reality is getting out there, one way or another.Mathew AldredJan 12, 2024∙ Paid39Share this post53% of American Adults believe it is likely that COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in