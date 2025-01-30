American-funded condoms for Hamas Gaza bombs?

"We identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas. $50 million. And you know what's happened to them? They've used them as a method for making bombs, how about that?"

Trump’s backer, Miriam Adelson, ran with the story in her Israeli newspaper, Israel HaYom:

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to freeze foreign aid over the weekend included pulling millions of dollars-worth of US funding for condoms in Gaza… Over the past decade, Hamas has used condoms to create IED-carrying balloons that winds would fly into southern Israel."

Did Hamas actually use condoms for bombs? Maybe. How much they have done this, if at all, and how much of this is just standard-issue IDF propaganda, we will probably never know. But Fox News and a chorus of influencers are repeating the claim:

I can’t find any good evidence to support the staggering claim that Hamas actually used $50,000,000 worth of US taxpayer-funded condoms for bombs in the current conflict. Perhaps one of my readers can help by sending a link to the document proving this funding. You’d think these influencers, with their millions of followers, would have been kind enough to do so, right? Maybe Trump has seen some classified material about condoms, which he just hasn’t gotten around to declassifying yet.

I did find that the US taxpayers funded $45,680​ in contraceptives of various sorts to Jordan:

​That appears to be the only direct taxpayer-funded contraceptive support in the Middle East.

Maybe a rogue Jordanian faction gathered up all the IUDs (diverted from being given to 13-year-old virgins in Greenland) and somehow turned them into IEDs, strapped them to inflated condoms, and shipped them to Gaza. Still, $45,680 for assorted contraceptives is far from $50 million for condoms.

If we’re talking about millions of dollars in contraceptives, there is a Gaza that receives that sort of help—Gaza, Mozambique.

Yes, US taxpayer-funded charities provide condoms to Gaza Province, Mozambique, through USAID-backed health programs aimed at preventing AIDS. And while it's likely that some bureaucratic middlemen are getting rich off of these schemes, it’s safe to assume that Mozambicans aren’t floating bombs thousands of miles to Israel using these condoms.

Seriously though, the US government—like most big governments—wastes billions on nonsense schemes, often enriching a handful of elites in the process. But does the DOGE campaign (Trump and Elon Musk’s anti-waste crusade) really win the hearts and minds of regular Americans when it makes claims like “$50,000,000 American-Funded Condoms for Gaza Bombs” without evidence?

