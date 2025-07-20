Two vandals who cut down a tree just got a prison sentence of 4 years and three months, at a time when prison sentences for sexual assault can be as little as 14 months:

Let's analyse the judge’s sentencing decision to understand how “justice” often responds not to the nature of the crime, but to the noise surrounding it:

“News of what you had done spread quickly .”

(3:41)

“Later that morning, as you followed the story on social media and on mainstream news, you both reveled in your notoriety. ”

(4:00)

“You, Mr. Kathers, commented ‘someone there has tagged like ITV News BBC News Sky News like news news I think it's going to go wild.’ Later you said ‘it's gone viral it's worldwide it will be on ITV news tonight.’”

(4:05–4:21)

“You reveled in the coverage, taking evident pride in what you had done, knowing that you were responsible for the crime which so many people were talking about.”

(12:39–12:46)

“But when considering the harm caused by your actions, my focus must be upon the social impact of the offense.”

(14:09–14:12)

“The contents of Mr. [Pod’s] statement and the examples of heartfelt messages from members of the public he has provided reflect my own impression from media accounts of the public's reaction, which was one of widespread shock and bewilderment.”

(14:15–14:31)

“For those who live in Northland or who love this county, the tree had become a landmark, a symbol of the beauty of its untamed landscape…”

(14:33–14:42)

“For others, the tree had become a place of special personal significance, where marriages were proposed and personal tributes to loved ones were left.”

(14:48–14:56)

“The public reaction has extended far beyond those who had visited the tree or for whom it had a personal resonance.”

(15:08–15:11)

“Mr. [Pod] describes the outpouring of emotion as unprecedented in the experience of the National Trust.”

(15:16–15:18)

“He describes the sense of loss and confusion across the world when the news broke that a thing of natural beauty had been destroyed in a mindless act of vandalism.”

(15:23–15:32)

“More significant, however, is the extraordinary social impact which I’ve described of your offending.”

(18:03–18:05)

“I’ve already substantially uplifted the starting point to reflect the very widespread distress caused by the felling of the tree.”

(18:40–18:44)

“This reaction is in part — in large part — linked to the tree’s status as part of the landscape and part of our natural heritage.”

(18:47–18:51)

In other words, in our judicial systems, the emotional, symbolic, and social weight of public reaction plays a large part in what is considered justice.

The elites who preside over this system — who craft the laws, enforce the sentencing guidelines, and interpret the meaning of “harm” — will only change course when the “social weight” becomes politically unavoidable.

And if the issue at hand cuts against their preferred ideology, or reveals failures they’d rather conceal? Then the required “weight” must be overwhelming.

As the judge herself makes clear in the tree-felling case, a public campaign for real justice must:

“Spread quickly”

Go “viral” — which, admittedly, is often hard to do when the digital public square is filtered and throttled by ideologically aligned platforms.

Produce “heartfelt messages,” “widespread shock and bewilderment,” “outpourings of emotion”

Frame the crime as an attack on heritage, beauty, or innocence

If we can do it for a tree, surely we can do it for our people?

