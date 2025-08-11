Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
20m

As one who served in the US Army, service for the young adult is important. As a Boomer, I would never throw some into a neat grinder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture