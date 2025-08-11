39% of Canadian men over 60 want young people to do mandatory military service:

The Angus Reid survey found that mandatory military service appeared to be favoured more by men, particularly from older generations. The largest group to support this idea was men over 60, at 39 per cent…Support for mandatory military service among men aged 18-29 was negative.

The people most eager to see mandatory military service imposed (and probably sent to foreign wars, knowing these people) are the ones with zero personal skin in the game. Just one more reason to add to my list of “Why I despise many boomers” — a generation that, in too many cases, has perfected the art of handing the bill, and the burden, to those who come after them.

Many of these are the same men who came of age in an era of nearly free university, cheap home ownership, plentiful jobs, and pensions that didn’t require gambling on the stock market. They spent the Cold War tucked safely under the American nuclear umbrella, then retired into a world where they expect younger generations to pay for their health care, their CPP, and now — apparently — to suit up for whatever foreign adventure Ottawa signs us up for next.

By the way, there are even more American boomers into this sort of authoritarianism. According to a 2017 Gallup poll, 66% of adults aged 65 and older favour requiring young people to perform a year of national service (military or civilian). And in the UK, it’s even worse: A 2018 YouGov survey found 74% of those aged 65+ wanted young people to do national service.

Make no mistake: “mandatory civilian service” is just the sugar-coating. The power elite is managing the narrative by dangling feel-good alternatives — such as planting trees for Parks Canada and “saving the climate” — to sneak the authoritarian concept through the door. Once the principle of compulsory national service is established, the government can redefine “where you’re needed” at any time. If the CAF’s recruitment crisis gets worse — and it will — the civilian clause will wither, and that “public service” year could suddenly mean marching under NATO’s flag in some forever proxy war in the meat grinder of Ukraine or some sand-blasted corner of the world you never asked to defend. Older boomers won’t be there, of course. They’ll be watching from the recliner, demanding you “do your duty,” while their generation’s duty was to ride the post-war gravy train and then pull the ladder up behind them.

These boomers (the 39%) really are a disgusting bunch. How dare they push these military mandates, just as they pushed vaccine mandates (yes, they’re the same people), debt, and every other generational booby trap onto young people — and do it with such smug, patronising condescension, as if handing you the bill for their own failures were some kind of noble wisdom.

And about that “wisdom” — I’ve never seen much evidence that people automatically get wiser as they get older. In most cases, it stalls. By sixty-plus, the curve often runs in reverse: perspective calcifies into prejudice, and experience hardens into self-justification. The “wisdom” they hand down is just a recycling of whatever served them when the wind was at their backs — not an insight tuned to the harsher realities they’ve helped create for the young. We don’t have a nation full of sages; we have far too many elders demanding deference while steering the ship into the rocks.

Boomer “wisdom” is often just yesterday’s self-interest, lacquered with nostalgia and sold as advice. It’s not wisdom at all — it’s self-interest with liver spots.

The only hope left is for young people to get organised and bring the fight to the boomer power elite — and to the boomer loyalist flock still carrying their water. The sooner they start, the less chance they’ll end up in a meat grinder while the boomers stay home watching CBC, pinning on poppies and calling it patriotism.

Share

Further reading: