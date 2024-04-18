Canada’s budget:

Do they think $36,000,000 is going to help all the jab injured?

Even if they gave just the myocarditis survivors $1,032 each, like in America, that would only cover about 35,000 people. Looking at the research I’ve seen, there could be far more than 35,000 in Canada who have a damaged heart of some sort. And what about the other injuries or even deaths? That said, maybe most people don’t realize their poorer health now is due to the jab. Perhaps that’s why only a few thousand have applied for the compensation so far. Or, perhaps it’s because you must “prove” “permanent” injury from the jabs. That’s not going to be easy to do, especially when most doctors don’t seem to have made the connection between the jabs and people getting sick and even dying. They’ve only given out $11,000,000 in jab injury compensation so far, so maybe they think another $36,000,000 will be enough, given their rules and given the lack of awareness.

With this $36,000,000 they seem to be acknowledging, without actually saying it, that they lied when they said the jabs were "safe and effective", but that's no consolation to anyone. And if they really cared, they would have pulled the jabs a long time ago, instead of continuing to push them. What do you call it when you hand out $36,000,000 for injuries and still push the product responsible for those injuries? Has this ever happened before?

