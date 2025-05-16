Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelagh Young's avatar
Shelagh Young
2d

Was it a TED talk that Bill Gates did a decade or so back about the urgency of population control, mentioning vaccines in a list of options? Probably scrubbed from YT by now unless the (mighty) Random Archivist still has it somewhere? Asking for a friend....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture