Rates Of Successful Conceptions 974KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR:

Population and Data Source: The study analysed nationwide birth data from the Czech Republic for approximately 1.3 million women aged 18-39, using records from the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (IHIS) for the period January 2021 to December 2023.

Vaccination and Successful Conception (SC) Rates: The proportion of vaccinated women reached about 70% by late 2021, with Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) and Spikevax (Moderna) comprising 96% of administered doses (with an 11:1 ratio). Despite this high vaccination rate, SC rates per 1,000 women were significantly lower among vaccinated women compared to their unvaccinated counterparts throughout the study period.

Discrepancy in Expected SC Rates: Vaccinated women consistently had lower SC rates than expected based on their share of the population. For example, in June 2021, when 39% of women were vaccinated, they accounted for only 7% of all SCs, indicating a sharp drop in conception rates among the vaccinated.

Stabilisation and Persistent Disparity: While SC rates stabilised for both groups in 2022, unvaccinated women maintained SC rates roughly 1.5 times higher than those of vaccinated women. This corresponds to approximately 33% fewer successful pregnancies in the vaccinated group, assuming the unvaccinated group serves as the baseline (since a 1.5x higher rate in the unvaccinated group means about a 33% lower rate in the vaccinated group).

Why does none of this surprise me?

Do you remember when they aggressively pushed the experimental jab, without long-term testing, to pregnant women?

Public Health services in many countries are still recommending the jabs for pregnant women! Even the CDC, which is supposed to be controlled by MAHA:

What will it take before they stop?

Share

Further reading: