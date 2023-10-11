Share this post2,000 FU Nattokinase Might Not Workmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2,000 FU Nattokinase Might Not Work"We believe that the ED of NK for effective treatment of atherosclerosis and hyperlipidemia is in the range of 6,000 to 12,000 FU daily, which is much higher than 2,000 FU, a recommended dose"Mathew AldredOct 11, 2023∙ Paid13Share this post2,000 FU Nattokinase Might Not Workmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in