It’s not helpful to have a low opinion of someone merely because of their age. The problem with Biden as a ‘leader’ is not his age, it’s his corruption and his dementia. I’m sick of hearing about his age. It’s not an excuse. If anything, I expect more of people the older they get, since they’ve had more time in theory to pick up some experiences and learn some lessons. In sad reality, many have learnt most of what they will ever learn by the time they are in their early 20s. They just get more grumpy, stuck in their ways, and wrinkly from then on.

Similarly, just because someone is young doesn’t mean they are any more ‘stupid’ than the rest of the population. But there are far too many people who seem to think this is the case:

“That’s why we put them in dormitories and they have a resident assistant, they make really bad decisions”.

What a great way to encourage our youth, right? We psycho-nanny them—my new verb—into submission, treating them like toddlers.

By the time I was 22, I was married to my wonderful wife of 35+ years, had worked a variety of jobs, and lived in two countries. I wasn’t stupid, but I had—and still have—a lot to learn. My wisdom has undoubtedly improved over the years; however, this wasn’t merely a function of ageing; I had to actively pursue it. Even in my early twenties, I suspect I had more sense than many people twice my age. Still, that’s hardly something to boast about, given how low the bar is generally.

This brings me to a broader issue: unless we actively engage in becoming ‘smarter/wiser,’ we will remain prey to the elites who wish to see us divided and conquered—be it by race, age, religion, or any other division they can exploit.

Stupidity is a real problem that affects all ages. Nearly everyone is born with a miraculously powerful brain; yet, for various reasons, too many become stupefied by adulthood. This stupefaction renders them vulnerable to manipulation. It doesn’t have to be this way. I’m not saying it’s easy to get and stay smart. And we all need help. But we must try.

Having said all that, I suggest that if anyone is to be put into a secure ‘dormitory’, it should be Mammala, for all our sakes.

